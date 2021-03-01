Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
5 Perfect Gifts for A Long-Distance Relationship

Posted: March 1, 2021

From personalized gifts to creative love letters, these unique gift items will make sure that you are not far away from each other physically.

Maintaining a long-distance is a quite challenging thing. Only long-distance relationship couples that go through this pain, know how much it takes to keep the fire burning always. Whether it’s a couple of hours’ drive or an ocean distance, keeping your connection maintained is not always easy. No matter how much the technology upgrades but at the end of the day you want your partner with you. But sometimes a thoughtful gift can fill this void of not being together. There are plenty of gift ideas that can make you feel more attached and keep that different spark alive. These gifts will not do any sort of magic but at least it will keep your partner secured that they are on your mind.

Whether it’s a valentine’s day or their birthday or just want to show how much you miss them. There are a lot of romantic presents to remind your love that you are feeling their absence at a moment. From personalized gifts to creative love letters, these unique gift items will make sure that you are not far away from each other physically.

Anyhow, we have gathered some of the emotional and personalized gift items for your long-distance relationship love. Let’s move ahead…

Delicious cake

No celebration is worth celebrating without a beautiful cake. You can make your long-distance valentine’s day or birthday special by delivering a sweet cake through an online cake delivery service. You can get a designed 3D cake or the cake of their favorite character. This can be easily done according to your taste and preferences. You can celebrate through facetime together. Trust us, this will add new memories to your long-distance relationship.

Matching lamps

No matter which corner of the world they are in, these matching lamps will keep you connected with your long-distance partner. Whenever one partner touches a lamp from one side, this will light up the other partner’s lamp with the same color. And when they touch to respond back then both lamps will light up with a different color. By doing, this will keep both of you engaged and happy. Go grab this pair of matching lamps, this is something expensive but worth the money.

Letters to open when

Letters are the perfect way to speak your heart out. In this going long-distance relationship, this is the traditional method but it quite works well all the time. You can prepare these by mentioning outside open when you are feeling sad, open when you need some advice, open when you want to hear a joke, and so on. This will give them a feeling of old-school love. Nothing is better than these love letters that will keep your romance alive.

Personalized coordinating bracelet

This will make a gift that can be worn every day in their life. You can get this stainless steel bracelet with your sweet hidden message engraved on it. You can even customize with your favorite quote as well. This makes a very personalized and romantic gift for your long-distance partner. Whenever they look at it, it will bring a big smile to their face.

Love candles

You can add a fragrance of sweet love by gifting a love candle. These candles spice up the feeling of love and spread romantic vibes everywhere. Whenever they are missing you, they can light up this candle and this will bring their surroundings with a romantic aroma.

So these were some gifts that will blow out your long-distance relationship. Now you can easily surprise them by gifting personalized items to birthday cakes. This will surely help to keep your romance alive in such a distant time.

Pic Credit: Giftpandits.com from Pexels

Managing your health when work & home boundaries dissolve with Sucheta Pal - WICA 2020

