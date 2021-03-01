5 Jewellery Must-Haves for the Women of Today

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Nothing is much better than having a personalized accessory in your wardrobe.
Just like every woman needs a slip dress in her wardrobe, there are also some jewelry pieces that every woman must own in her collection. An outfit is not complete until it is accessorized. While some women spend half of their salaries to match their accessories with the outfit. Definitely if one owns such money to afford then they can. But it’s quite confusing. So to avoid this confusion it’s essential to have some timeless and classic pieces that can easily go with each outfit. So if you are looking to make your accessory game more strong. Then buy some dainty and statement pieces to convert your ordinary outfits into stunning ones.
So if you want to enjoy your outfits by wearing them for years and even handing them over to your future generation. Then without any further ado, we have compiled some of the jewelry pieces that every woman should have in her collection.
Nothing is much better than having a personalized accessory in your wardrobe. So go and grab a beautifully engraved initial necklace. Whether you are commuting to the office, to a casual party, or to any event, you can never go wrong with this one. It’s simple yet classy. So choose any letter of your choice. The material of the chain should not be allergic to your skin so that it would be easy to wear and style. Also, you can choose a pair of jhumka earrings with this one to complete the whole look.
The only ultimate fine jewelry is diamonds. As diamonds are the woman’s best friend so it is a must to be in every lady’s collection. Whether you are going to a wedding, any casual event, or something fancier, diamond earrings never go out of style. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. So find a pair that goes with your facial features. It’s sure you will find a pair that fits exactly your budget.
Hoop earrings can add oomph to any look. One of the most versatile earrings that can easily go with traditional and casual outfits. These earrings are a go-to when you are getting late to arrive somewhere. Hoop earrings come in different sizes like the standard size, oversized and medium size. You can buy all three sizes so that you can style them up according to different occasions.
A statement ring is every woman’s favorite. This small piece of the ring can do wonders. When compared to diamond rings, no other ring is more attractive than this. So with a statement ring, you don’t need to put any other heavy accessory. Besides diamonds, you can pick any other favorite stone to make a centerpiece of the ring. The focus is to choose any bold color that goes exactly with your skin tone. With this ring, you can easily flaunt your manicured hands and help your fingers to look more attractive.
As you may have already noticed, pearls have been the symbol of elegance and wealth. Pearls have that charm to match it up with every Indian skin tone. Whether in the form of layered necklaces, earrings, or studded earrings. If you don’t own any single piece of pearl jewel then you are missing something special in your collection. So buy pearl jewelry because it can easily go with any vibrant color. Also Kundan jewelry set can go well with any look.
So these were some jewelry pieces that are essential for every woman to own in her collection. These are pocket-friendly to save you from spending a big amount and trendy to add more charm to every woman’s look.
Pic Credit: Sameer Chogale from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
This Wedding Season Rent An Outfit Instead Of Spending A Bomb Buying One To Attend
5 Must Have Accessories for Working Mothers
10 Tips To Look Like A Fashionista When You Have A Small Budget For Your Wardrobe
A Little Knowledge, A Lot Of Creativity: Misha Crafts
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!