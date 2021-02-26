The Day When A Child Is Born

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Seeing your smile I was on cloud nine, with the purest form of love I can now define.
The morning she gave me the glad news,
Happy tears rolled from my eyes, I hugged her and tried to amuse.
I couldn’t take my eyes off her delighted face,
Smile, little fear in mind and little did my heart race.
The 36 weeks were not less than a challenge,
I tried to gain some knowledge.
Medication, diet, emotional struggle, morning sickness,
I promised her – “I’ll respond with kindness.”
I worked all day long,
And at night we get along.
Putting my hand close to you,
Telling stories and talking to you.
Day by day I feel more attached,
Our bonding got stronger and unmatched.
Final battle has come,
Sitting outside the OT, I was feeling numb.
Praying to all gods for good health,
Give both of you all the strength.
This Rollercoaster ride came to an end,
Finally, When I saw both of you my anxiety descend.
Seeing your smile I was on cloud nine,
Purest form of love now I can define.
Mixture of fear, excitement, responsibility, stress at the same time,
My life became more significant, from ‘boy’ to ‘man’ I have jumped the line.
Image Credits : Unsplash
