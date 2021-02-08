Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > LGBTQ > The Story Of Gauri Sawant Is Proof That Motherhood Is A State Of Mind!
story of Gauri Sawant

The Story Of Gauri Sawant Is Proof That Motherhood Is A State Of Mind!

Posted: February 8, 2021
Tags:

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Do you know the story of Gauri Sawant and her daughter Gayantri? If you don’t, see how motherhood means so much more than what we think. 

A girl left her house in Pune and came to Mumbai at the age of 18 with just Rs.60 in her pocket. She left her house because she didn’t want to be a disappointment to her father.

Yes, disappointment, because she was a trans woman, nothing her father would not have been able to cope with.

The story of Gauri Sawant

Yes, she had to face a lot of problems, because we all know that in our society acceptance doesn’t come easy, specifically when it comes to acceptance and respect towards trans people.

She never gave up, she founded a trust called Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in the year 2000, an organisation which promotes safe sex and provides counselling to trans people.

In 2014, she became the first trans person to file a petition in Supreme Court in India for Adoption Rights for transgenders.

She was a petitioner in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case where the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third gender.
But that was not it.

Becoming a mother

She also adopted a daughter (Gayatri) whom she adopted at the age of 4. In an interview she said she adopted her after her biological mother, a sex worker who had died from AIDS left her alone to be sold in the sex-trafficking industry.

In the same interview she gave a beautiful definition of Motherhood.

She said “Motherhood is not about giving birth. Motherhood is a behaviour to love Someone and care for someone”.

Many of you’ve seen her in the Vicks ad which was a part of Vicks’ ‘Touch of Care’ campaign and showed the story of her and her daughter.

Yes, this is the story of Gauri Sawant, a trans woman who is not only the inspiration for her community but also for all of us, as she taught us the real meaning of equality, love, care and motherhood.

Transgender persons are not any different from the rest of us. let’s not forget that. Let the laws we follow not remain only on paper, and let’s give trans persons their rightful place in society as full citizens.

So, stop judging and start accepting!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

She Followed Her Father’s Life-Long Dream… But At What Cost?

From Being A Dentist To A Successful Home Baker: The Cakeful Journey Of Gauri Kekre

Gazal Dhaliwal interview

Gazal Dhaliwal, Writer Of India’s First Light-Hearted LGBTQIA+ Film Is An Inspiring Trans Woman!

Aanya Natesan

When Will We Start Treating Trans People Like Human Beings, Just Like You And Me?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

To Become A More Inclusive Society, We Need To Unlearn Our Regressive Beliefs!
It’s An Old Trick: Men Call Women ‘Mysterious’ And Avoid Seeing Them As ‘Human’
Ladies, Keep These 6 Points In Mind Before Saying Yes To Getting Married!
Because Girls Often Go Through Their Lives Feeling ‘Invisible’ Unless There’s Work To Be Done

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Sushmita Sen: Being A Mom Is A Calling, Not To Be Confused With ‘Having A Baby’

‘Log Kya Kahenge’ Syndrome Has Destroyed Many Lives Since The Time Of Ramayana!

When Your Best Friend Becomes Your Life Partner

6 Recent Hindi Movies In Which The Husband Truely Appreciated His Wife

P. Sivakami And 8 Other Dalit Women Writers You Must Read