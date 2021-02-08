The Story Of Gauri Sawant Is Proof That Motherhood Is A State Of Mind!

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
A girl left her house in Pune and came to Mumbai at the age of 18 with just Rs.60 in her pocket. She left her house because she didn’t want to be a disappointment to her father.
Yes, disappointment, because she was a trans woman, nothing her father would not have been able to cope with.
Yes, she had to face a lot of problems, because we all know that in our society acceptance doesn’t come easy, specifically when it comes to acceptance and respect towards trans people.
She never gave up, she founded a trust called Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in the year 2000, an organisation which promotes safe sex and provides counselling to trans people.
In 2014, she became the first trans person to file a petition in Supreme Court in India for Adoption Rights for transgenders.
She was a petitioner in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case where the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third gender.
But that was not it.
She also adopted a daughter (Gayatri) whom she adopted at the age of 4. In an interview she said she adopted her after her biological mother, a sex worker who had died from AIDS left her alone to be sold in the sex-trafficking industry.
In the same interview she gave a beautiful definition of Motherhood.
She said “Motherhood is not about giving birth. Motherhood is a behaviour to love Someone and care for someone”.
Many of you’ve seen her in the Vicks ad which was a part of Vicks’ ‘Touch of Care’ campaign and showed the story of her and her daughter.
Yes, this is the story of Gauri Sawant, a trans woman who is not only the inspiration for her community but also for all of us, as she taught us the real meaning of equality, love, care and motherhood.
Transgender persons are not any different from the rest of us. let’s not forget that. Let the laws we follow not remain only on paper, and let’s give trans persons their rightful place in society as full citizens.
So, stop judging and start accepting!
