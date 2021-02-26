My Experiments With Fractures

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Our body is a temple and we need no excuses to take out 20-30 mins a day to take care of it , other than our laziness.
When I was 16 years old, I had a minor accident. There were two men following me on a bicycle, I was on a scooty, so I sped up. But due to the potholed roads, I fell down instead and the scooty was lodged on my leg.
The men were quite far behind but several other people came for help. I refused any help saying I was okay (cuts and bruises on my hands, jeans torn off, leg injured) and I came back home somehow. Then my father’s ‘best friend’, also a doctor, came to see me.
He said my leg was not fractured (despite swelling and intense pain) and told me to walk a lot so that I can heal it fast! I asked for a proper checkup due to the pain but no one agreed. I guess he must have had a personal vendetta against me because no doctor I know would let any such case go without an x-ray.
Almost a month later, I still had difficulty walking, so I had an x-ray done. Yes, a month of intense pain due to the trust my parents had in their friend and not me (the age old “sharma ji tumhara bhala chahte hai” story).
So, my right ankle had a minor fracture which had not healed and had resulted in a ligament rupture as well. Moreover, everyone blamed me for not saying anything despite excessive pain.
Lesson: Always take decisions yourself. You will be blamed for your life no matter who takes your decisions.
I twisted my leg badly on the stairs. This time, I was not ready to take chances. Here’s a step by step process of my journey:
I noticed that my foot was ready to do a little jumping in a month from the fracture (may vary among individuals). When people say that exercise and diet helps, start believing them.
Our body is a temple and we need no excuses to take out 20-30 mins a day to take care of it , other than our laziness. Stay healthy, stay happy, and learn to care and cure yourself.
Image Credits : Unsplash
