Boom In Virtual Work During And After Pandemic

Corona has been the greatest teacher in the year 2020. We have learned that we can not only work remotely but be more productive than ever. And now Remote work isn’t going anywhere, in fact it has boomed than ever and has now become a trend. More and more businesses are switching as they have realized that the future is remote.
Almost everyone was home arrested when corona entered the world. For initial months everyone enjoyed being home and having hot meals with family. But as time passed, everyone realized that sitting idle at home is not going to help people, companies, the world and its economy.
As COVID-19 spread across the globe, companies of all shapes and sizes faced a deluge of inquiries from customers, employees and the public at large. The challenge was to return-to-workplace, plan and engage with customers and employees in the “new normal.”
While virtual work is quite common in the US, UK and other countries, India, facing economic uncertainty and a fierce competitive environment, was forced to experiment with technology and start again with a virtual approach. COVID-19 proved that remote work is suitable for both employees and businesses! Companies are now enjoying the switch because it saves time, money, and has created happier environments.
Many people were skeptical of the benefits of working from home. The change in daily schedules, various disturbances while on call or video call, but now it’s been happening for months and many businesses and employees have successfully navigated the concept.
As an entrepreneur of a small firm myself, I have seen a boom in demand of virtual assistants during this pandemic. Well, in the first two months of lockdown there was zero business as everyone was actually trying to figure out the situation and try to avoid catching the virus.
But in later phase, when it was clear that this pandemic was to stay for a while in this world and now it was time to figure out how to be at home and continue our work. I approached a few small business owners / Solopreneurs and explained the benefits of hiring a virtual assistant and converted them into my clients.
After pandemic has ushered, the corporate of all sizes have adopted work-from-home policies, which has reduced large portions of their workforce to commute to a downtown location. This saves travelling – hence saving fuel, less traffic and less pollution.
Remote work has now become the norm, one can take charge of their life, escape the 9-5, spend more time with the kiddo, get more Me-time. A survey recently predicted that as much as 50% of company’s employees could be working remotely in the next five to ten years. It is also predicted that financial markets – the post pandemic world will be more efficient.
