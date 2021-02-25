Support Local Artists With Akul Dua’s Project Dor While Being Fashionable!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
If you’re looking for a sustainable and affordable brand that is gender-neutral, Akul Dua’s Project Dor is the one for you!
Project Dor aims to improve the lives of a community of migrant women from Bihar and Jharkhand. At the same time, we are trying to revive the traditional art form of tie-and-dye by producing timeless classics that always remain in vogue.
Under the project, our beneficiaries produce a wide range of handcrafted and neo-ethnic products that are made using the art form of tye and dye. Our products include Cotton & Chanderi scarves, Chanderi dupattas, and cotton cushion covers. All these are available in more than 30 designs comprising various colours, styles, and patterns.
You can find them on their website here or on Instagram right here!
The Project began with the twin goals of supporting a community and reviving a dying art form of tie-and-dye. Marginalised women, particularly from Bihar and Jharkhand in this case, are often unable to achieve financial independence and this then links to patriarchy.
We aim to harness the immense potential these women have and couple it with our entrepreneurial actions to create a sustainable impact. This helped them become social entrepreneurs and they are now able to contribute to their families, in more than the stereotypically conventional ways.
Apart from this, our focus was to create a sustainable slow fashion brand with minimum waste generation as the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries. We wanted to create designs that don’t go out of style, leading to sustainable products. For this, we were helped by the beautiful tie-and-dye techniques of shibori, leheriya, and bandhani.
They were slowly dying out and hence we wanted to revive these ancient art forms in our products. All these are made using a combination of these techniques.
There are several aspects of our business that people love and often share their feedback regarding the same to us. The most important one is our commitment to ensure that our products are environment-friendly.
As we are a zero-waste brand, we convert all our defective pieces into potlis which can be used as an alternative packaging. Apart from this, our products are packed using biodegradable materials like butter paper and brown paper.
Secondly, we offer a wide variety of designs that go with all sorts of outfits and settings. Their high-quality is consistently maintained by having fixed vendors for procuring our raw materials.
Our neo-ethnic products are loved by customers for their unique designs. Further, our products are customer-friendly in the manner that they are customisable to suit the individual needs of our customer. Thus, making our products more attractive to them. They are also gender neutral and suit the needs and demands of all the genders across the spectrum.
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
