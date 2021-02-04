Want Comfy Dancewear? Aditi Kaushiva’s Dance Bible Is Made For You!

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
Dancers assemble! If you’re looking for fun and affordable dance and activewear, Aditi Kaushiva’s Dance Bible is the place for you!
We believe that movement is a lifestyle – be it dance, yoga or fitness – you gotta keep moving! So, we are on a mission to empower everyone through dance and beyond. The Dance Bible is a one-stop-shop for all dance and movement enthusiasts. We provide high-quality, accessible & affordable activewear, dance clothing, accessories and also management and marketing services for artists.
After a sweaty ballet class, two friends sat under the roof of a dance studio in 2014 and felt the need to start a dance community – a place for dreamers and doers, who dance through life! Both the co-founders are passionate dancers, busy in their 9-5 jobs. And the only solace they found was in their dance classes.
In India back then, dance was not yet accepted as a professional career. And those who did pursue the art form didn’t get enough support from the society, neither emotional nor financial. The arts as an industry has always struggled with getting appreciation and compensation. We wanted to change that. And make the dance industry a thriving place in India, where anyone who wanted to pursue their dreams never felt limited.
In 2017, based on our customer’s demands and seeing how saturated the dancewear market was in India, we saw our opportunity to develop into India’s first dance inspired e-commerce brand. Today we are a growing dance brand in India, expanding into movement and activewear focusing on Quality, Accessibility & Affordability!
All dancers, professional or amateurs, come to The Dance Bible to fulfil their basic dance requirement and to feel good. Our bestsellers are our ballet shoes – we are the only player in India who provide affordable, high-quality and easily accessible dance shoes. They also love our dance-inspired t-shirts that are trendy and unique. Dancers and studios reach out to us for marketing and promotion, be it sharing about their performance, classes or workshops/events.
