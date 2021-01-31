Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Social Issues > Just Because He Is My Husband, I Should Get A Smaller Appraisal Than Him?

Just Because He Is My Husband, I Should Get A Smaller Appraisal Than Him?

Posted: January 31, 2021

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Our work may differ but there is always a comparison and my husband is always supposed to earn more! Why can’t I be on par with him?

A year after their wedding, Arjun and Meena visited his native place during the December vacation. Arjun’s parents did everything to make sure that their stay was comfortable.

Meena was like every regular DIL to Arjun’s mother. She would check in on her MIL every day through a phonecall and believed that they shared a strong and healthy relationship. On several occasions, Meena’s MIL had even bragged about her to their relatives making Meena believe she had entered the best marital home.

On a cold evening in December, Meena was preparing dinner for the family when she heard a conversation between Arjun and his mom. Arjun was deeply engrossed in his work while answering her questions.

The seemingly innocent questions weren’t as innocent!

“Arjun, what about your promotion this year?”

“Ma, it is called an appraisal that comes every year, promotion comes once in a while. As usual, my rating is one.”

“Oh! I see! Meena also works like you. So, she will also have this rating right? What about her?”

“Yes, Ma. She got ‘A’.”

“What does that mean? Is it more than you?”

Arjun remained silent.

“Arjun, I am asking you. It is less than yours, right?” his mother wanted an answer.

Meena was shocked to hear this and the chapati she flipped burnt on the stove just like her emotions.

Why must he get a higher appraisal than I do?

“My MIL made sure I was an MBA graduate just like her son. I thought she was the modern type who wanted me to focus on my career. And I have proudly told Arjun that she showers her love so much and treats me like her daughter. Now I wonder is it all fake? We work in different companies and the nature of our job is contrasting. Yet, there is a comparison, and I should be rated below him just for the reason he is my spouse?”

Just like Meena, there are several DILs whose career is investigated by their in-laws. What if she gets paid more than him? Would they ask her to quit? Sadly, these instances still prevail. How long do we need to undergo this hidden stress? Somewhere down the line, we need to make sure that this situation changes. And if not, we need to make the change ourselves!

Picture credits: Still from Hindi TV series Anupamaa

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Shalini Modi

Dr Shalini Modi, Mother Of A Special Child, Says Acceptance, Love & Positivity Work Wonders

cooking class

A Mandatory Cooking Class That Wasn’t What I Thought! [#ShortStory]

A Drunken Night, A Fist To The Face And A Lot Of Drama That’s When Karan Met Arjun!

growing in love

I Want To Move On! [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

the handmaid's tale
Why The Handmaid’s Tale Is Not Just Dystopian Fiction But Grim Reality For Many Women
Madam Chief minister poster
My Dalit Women Are More Than The Patronising Stereotypes You Come Up With!
Being ‘Love-Bombed’ & Ghosted Taught Me Not To Tolerate Abusers
Spot The Hidden Domestic Abuse Behind ‘Happy’ Marriages

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Women and friendships

Why Do Women Stop Investing In Friendships?

Being Your Own Advocate

Why I Don’t Think I Should Assume That My Daughter Will Marry Someday!

Why Does A Married Woman Become An Outsider At Her Parents’ As Well As At Her Inlaws Place?

Let A Woman Stay The Daughter Of Her Parents, Always!