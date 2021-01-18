10 Honest Truths Every Newly Married Woman Must Know

Marriage often completely changes life – for both partners, but in a society like ours, more for the woman. What then, can she expect?
The thought of being married might send down chills for so many young brides. Or being a newly married woman, you might be feeling nervous, confused and worried.
There are endless lists on what a married woman must know or do after marriage. Here’s one from my experience and from what I have learnt interacting with many women through various communities over the years. This is not a ‘traditional’ list, but will help you navigate these tricky times successfully. Or at least, I do hope so.
So lets dive right in.
When you enter into a new family, it is natural that you’ll feel overwhelmed about everything happening around you. It might also mean that people of the new family are as overwhelmed as you, and are watching you closely.
There might be some traditions the household might have, and an expectation that you follow them. These could be like waking up early, cooking the way they like, what you can or cannot wear, time restrictions you might not be used to, rules about customs followed for ‘respect’ for the elders and others, to work or not, and many more.
Why, you may ask. It is your right to know why there may be so many expectations.
Because you are a part of their family now; you share their home and their family name. They naturally feel that you belong with them and anything that is coming from you should manifest the same ideologies that the family stands for. The key here is to be ready to learn and adapt. When you make an effort to try and understand the practices, you are signalling that you care, and that you respect their feelings.
But beware of how it is presented to you. You can be advised or told, but never forced or abused to do the same. Never agree to do anything that you feel is not right, and have an honest communication with the family. And never try to satisfy expectations by shortchanging yourself.
You must have heard this phrase very often, “After marriage everything changed!”
I’m not going to deny that it happens.
Marriage has the innate ability to change people — their character and essence, because it is always about two people, two different families, and an entirely different set of dynamics.
Post marriage, expectations come into play. There is a yearning for love, power, support, and to feel happy, on both sides. The problem arises when these are not satisfied, or done the way they are expected to be.
Let me give you a simple example. Before marriage, your mother in law and you have been very nice to each other, but once you step into her area and start sharing her responsibilities in running the family, two things happen.
She may not be ready to share that space with you yet, and may fear being left out, with very little to do. She may not like the way how you handle her space. If she makes coffee with a decoction rather than instant powder, that’s how she might want you to do as well, and if you prefer instant coffee powder, she may not like it and will react or respond.
I get you, so yes, what can you do?
Take charge. Observe, my darling, observe and learn. Know how people would react and for what. Don’t let these small changes upset you. Adapt and accept where you think it is fair to do so. Understanding people and what triggers them is key here, as long as you don’t have to change what is a deal-breaker for you.
This might come as a surprise to you, or even shock.
What I meant here is, your in-laws are like your parents, but they are not your parents. They are a completely different set of individuals with different ideologies, who are of the age and in the place of your parents, in this home.
They might not tolerate/ accept everything you do, like your parents did, so it is possible that you can’t be the way you were at your parents’ place, and not expect them to react or respond in a way you might not feel comfortable with.
As a newly married woman, or even later, your role is different from what it was as an unmarried woman, and you may have certain responsibilities to fulfil in this place; they didn’t say that “marriage is an institution” for nothing!
So the next time you are about to think this, or say to your friend, “I never used to be like this in my parents home,” pause, and understand why this is so. This will make it easier for you.
I personally hate this and wouldn’t not want it to be this way, but this is one of the harsh realities of marriage that you should remember.
From the many interactions I have had with diverse married women, there is this one statement that makes a mandatory appearance. “After marriage, everything is gone… my dreams, my job, my friends, even my favourite foods… I’m not allowed to cook it or eat it…”
Yes, this often happens, and it is not funny; but it doesn’t have to be this way, and it is not the case in all marriages. So, please don’t let anyone tell you that this is always how it is.
It is always good to observe, analyse, and understand the cause and effect of our actions, and about the things that we are forced to give up. See it in a clear light and decide for yourself if you must or must not let it go.
Usually, It comes down to “I’m not allowed to go for work” or “I’m not allowed to wear these type of clothes” or “I’m not allowed to cook it this way” etc.
Before anyone could tell you what to do, please take control and figure out what might be a reason for the same? In some families, working post marriage is not ‘allowed’ due to factors like time, travel, the impact it has on your own schedule at home or the baby etc. So, if you intend to keep your job, (which is very good!), talk to your husband/in laws beforehand, and come up with a mutual solution that could work for both. Instead of suffering in silence, take ownership, have a conversation and deal it like you own it.
No matter what, please do not give up your own identity to the pressure a marriage can bring.
I am sorry to break this to you, but this happens for most newly married women, but this is now always how it is, or doesn’t have to be.
Change is inevitable. When you enter into a relationship you come across numerous changes. Your entire life may look different. You’re dealing with people you never knew before the wedding, and everything looks alien to you. Not to forget the fact that you’re being watched, and there are ‘expectations’.
This puts you in a lot of stress, you miss home, you miss a friendly face, the comments might instigate you to react, to burst out in tears, or to express your anger.
Give yourself time; be patient with yourself and see how it goes. It is essential that we learn to respond to the situation, but not react.
Let me give you a situation. Imagine yourself as a married women who has just started your marital life. You have people complaining to you about the way you cook and the food despite putting in so much effort. This definitely makes you sad. But instead of storing everything in your heart and bursting out later and arguing, please open up and have a conversation about what went wrong.
Or examine yourself and the scenario. Instead of being upset and getting into an argument, respond firmly like, I understand, can you let me know what is missing? Is there anything wrong?
This will let people feel that you’re listening and that you value their opinion. Trust me, in most cases, people do things just to be heard and validated.
Remember, your mental health is way more important than anything else, so please don’t let anyone take you for granted or be abusive.
Some people are very stubborn; if they want something, they want it. If you meet such people in your married life, please don’t let it get in your way.
What makes me sad is that married women are often seen as commodities that the husband and his family owns, and dumped with ‘rules’, not guidelines. They’re expected to follow all these with no consideration for their own wishes and dreams.
If you find yourself in this position, my dear sister, please don’t give in to anything unreasonable, or if you don’t agree. Stay firm , stay strong, and have your own boundaries. Just because you’re married does not mean you must give up everthing and listen to everything your new family says or does.
You have your own identity; hold on to it.
A newly married woman is often told to listen to the husband and in-laws, adjust, and not raise her voice. She is expected to obey, and that her choice does not matter.
I have heard women telling me, “they treat me like a servant, I do everything they say but I do not get the respect I deserve.”
NO. Your choice and your self respect matters. Do not let anyone treat you without respect. Be vocal about your choice, what you want to do, and ensure that you are being heard.
Many women are made to believe that once they are married, they must endure anything it brings and there is no option.
People impose these kind of rules to ‘safeguard the family name’, to ensure ‘respect’, etc., and women too for the sake of family or for the sake of children, adjust to everything and suffer in silence.
But, it’s not supposed to be this way. You have the right to report to the police or take it to the court when you are being tortured in the name of marriage.
It takes courage to come out and report a bad marriage, but it’s worth it, and you and your mental health is important. Please never hesitate to do this if you face abuse. Remember, You Matter.
This is the most common thing most women hear before and after marriage. “Everything will be alright, just adjust and go with the flow.”
NO. Please don’t buy this! Ever! Tt is not going to be ‘alright if you just adjust’ and go with the flow. And, no, I’m not saying that you must not adjust in anything; please do where you think it is ok and right to adjust.
Speak up when you have to, however, and say NO wherever it is required and stand up for yourself.
I cannot stress this enough.
There are so many filmy dialogues out there, and versions of it in real life happen. To a women who complained of her husband’s behaviour and how it affects her mentally, I’ve heard it said, “Did he beat you or throw you out? He only scolded you right? There’s nothing wrong, and you can adjust!”
We are made to believe that it is only when we are physically abused that something has to be done, but emotional abuse can be worse, and can severely impact your mental health. It’s often used as a way to maintain power and control over someone.
Emotional abuse may be accompanied by other kinds of abuse: sexual, financial or physical. However, it doesn’t need to include other kinds of abuse to count as abuse; it’s serious enough on its own to be a concern.
Remember that you deserve to be happy, free and peaceful when contributing your part in marriage. You matter.
