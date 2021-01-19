Because A Sweater Is Simply The Emotions And Warmth That You Wear!

We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.
What we thought is a sweater is actually not just a sweater. It is a series of emotions, love and warmth knitted together for you!
What we thought is a sweater
Is actually the legacy bearer
From one generation to the other
From the brother to the sister to their children.
A legacy of emotions and moments
To share with the generation to come.
Many would find it futile but come to think it’s worth the while.
What we thought is a sweater,
Is actually a barometer to know someone
to know their thoughts their gesture
Which makes the whole connection to the heart so much better.
What we thought is a sweater
Is actually the love of a mother
the indulgence of a father.
The values of the grandparents
And so much more for the wearer
What we thought is a sweater
Is actually not just a sweater
It’s actually the caretaker in the absence of your creator
It’s actually the giver when the weaver is gone
It actually is not just a sweater
But a series of emotions knitted together.
A version of this was earlier published here.
Picture credits: Still from Godrej Ezee’s ad on Facebook
