Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Because A Sweater Is Simply The Emotions And Warmth That You Wear!

Because A Sweater Is Simply The Emotions And Warmth That You Wear!

Posted: January 19, 2021

We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.

What we thought is a sweater is actually not just a sweater. It is a series of emotions, love and warmth knitted together for you!

What we thought is a sweater
Is actually the legacy bearer
From one generation to the other
From the brother to the sister to their children.
A legacy of emotions and moments
To share with the generation to come.
Many would find it futile but come to think it’s worth the while.

What we thought is a sweater,
Is actually a barometer to know someone
to know their thoughts their gesture
Which makes the whole connection to the heart so much better.

What we thought is a sweater
Is actually the love of a mother
the indulgence of a father.
The values of the grandparents
And so much more for the wearer

What we thought is a sweater
Is actually not just a sweater
It’s actually the caretaker in the absence of your creator
It’s actually the giver when the weaver is gone
It actually is not just a sweater
But a series of emotions knitted together.

A version of this was earlier published here.

Picture credits: Still from Godrej Ezee’s ad on Facebook

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Why We Need To Let Go Of Pain To Begin The Process Of Healing

Kahani Ghar-Ghar Ki…Kyonki, Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai!

Meeting Up Just For A Week Every Year; What Makes Our Relationship Survive?

The Modern Indian Woman Wants A More Equal Love. Is Her Man Ready?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Great Indian Kitchen
The Great Indian Kitchen; Roasting The Patriarchy By Showing It The Middle Finger
The Great Indian Kitchen
Malayalam Film The Great Indian Kitchen Is All About Homegrown Sexism With A Twist
It’s Time We Stopped Judging Women For Living Their Lives The Way They Want!
Mom With Crying Baby Offloaded From Vistara Flight; Just Shows Our Lack Of Empathy

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

women in publishing

21 Incredible Women In Publishing Who’ve Made The Indian Industry What It Is Today

Parents And The Girl Child

Hypothyroidism in women-001

Alternate Treatment Options For Hypothyroidism

How Can An Individual Combat This Prevalent ‘Rape Culture’?

How Do We Talk About The Vagina?

""