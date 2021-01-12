Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > For Young Women > India’s 1st Fellowship For Women Who Want To Enter Politics Launched By Femme First Foundation!
She Runs Government

India’s 1st Fellowship For Women Who Want To Enter Politics Launched By Femme First Foundation!

Posted: January 12, 2021
Tags:
Writers, Instagrammers, or Video Creator? Join us at the Orange Flower Festival on Jan 22nd!

She Runs Government, a fellowship program launched by the Femme First Foundation will focus on training and mentoring of women in politics.

It would be an understatement to say that there is an immense need for women in politics in India. Although, there are many impactful women representing our interests in politics, there were only 14.3% women parliamentarians elected in the 2019 General Elections of India, thus signifying the need of a program like the She Runs Government Programs and Dialogues, whose prominent focus is on making women’s voices in politics heard.

The Femme First foundation is a non-profit organization which strives to amplify and represent the voices of women, especially from the marginalized sections of the society. The foundation “intends to improve the quality of their representation as well.”

A fellowship for women who want to enter politics

Recently, the Foundation announced the launch of a She Runs Government fellowship program, beginning from 12th January 2021. It aims to assist, mentor and support women who wish to enter politics but are restrained by various social and economic barriers. The fellowship program will run for 6 months, starting from April to October, 2021. 

One of the objectives of the Fellowship program focuses on “developing a deeper understanding of the nuances and challenges of the Indian democratic system and various political theories.” 

What is She Runs Government all about?

Angellica Abram, the founder of the Femme First Foundation describes the She Runs Government Dialogues as “a platform where we bring in political leaders across the world, representing various political parties to come together and discuss ideas on how to advance women’s participation in politics.”

Through this dialogue platform, there have been a series of discussions where  many women politicians and in India have come together and have had an open conversation on their own journeys and the hardships they face as women in politics. There have also been discussions on important bills concerning women, some of which still remain unpassed by both the Houses of Parliament – one such bill is the Women’s Reservation Bill. 

Do watch this empowering video!

In this regard, it is vital to mention Shakti – a pressure group launched in 2018 which also works extensively towards better inclusion of women into politics from all sections of the society. By employing various resolutions, Shakti also ensures to cater women’s interests in every political sphere of the country

With the launch of the She Runs Government program, a ray of hope emerges for all of us. There’s hope that with more and more women entering politics, our voices no longer remain insignificant during important decision making processes, especially on issues concerning us. 

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Aditi Singh Kaushik

History, politics and pop culture enthusiast.

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Maysoun Odeh Gangat

Palestine’s Maysoun Odeh Gangat Uses Radio To Smash Stereotypes Of Arab Women In Media

10 Twitter Handles For Social Justice You Should Know Of

Meet Shivangi Singh Who Is Educating People On Gender Equality – One Workshop At A Time

Indian women who have made a difference

10 Inspiring Indian Women Who Have Made A World Of Difference With Their Work

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

‘Beauty With Brains’ & 17 Other ‘Compliments’ That No One Likes To Hear!
sexual needs of women
Newsflash For Sanskaari People: Women Need Sex For Fun Too, Not Just To Have Kids!
Uterine Fibroids, A Common Problem Shushed By The Taboo Around Periods
Bollywood Celebrity Stylist Saisha Shinde Comes Out As A Trans Woman; Gets Support

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

8 Places Where You Can Enjoy Delicious Street Food In Chennai, And That Too Under A Small Budget

The Rise Of The Home Bakers

Because Even Now, Married Indian Men Have A License For Raping Their Wife!

Women’s Education In India: How Serious Are We Really?

""