India’s 1st Fellowship For Women Who Want To Enter Politics Launched By Femme First Foundation!

She Runs Government, a fellowship program launched by the Femme First Foundation will focus on training and mentoring of women in politics.
It would be an understatement to say that there is an immense need for women in politics in India. Although, there are many impactful women representing our interests in politics, there were only 14.3% women parliamentarians elected in the 2019 General Elections of India, thus signifying the need of a program like the She Runs Government Programs and Dialogues, whose prominent focus is on making women’s voices in politics heard.
The Femme First foundation is a non-profit organization which strives to amplify and represent the voices of women, especially from the marginalized sections of the society. The foundation “intends to improve the quality of their representation as well.”
Recently, the Foundation announced the launch of a She Runs Government fellowship program, beginning from 12th January 2021. It aims to assist, mentor and support women who wish to enter politics but are restrained by various social and economic barriers. The fellowship program will run for 6 months, starting from April to October, 2021.
We are super excited to announce that applications are now open for India's first fellowship for #womeninpolitics, the #SheRunsGovernment Fellowship.
You can read more and apply here: https://t.co/K3LCpPC7Qp pic.twitter.com/AuXVUloZjt
— Femme First Foundation (@FemmeFirstF) January 12, 2021
One of the objectives of the Fellowship program focuses on “developing a deeper understanding of the nuances and challenges of the Indian democratic system and various political theories.”
Angellica Abram, the founder of the Femme First Foundation describes the She Runs Government Dialogues as “a platform where we bring in political leaders across the world, representing various political parties to come together and discuss ideas on how to advance women’s participation in politics.”
Through this dialogue platform, there have been a series of discussions where many women politicians and in India have come together and have had an open conversation on their own journeys and the hardships they face as women in politics. There have also been discussions on important bills concerning women, some of which still remain unpassed by both the Houses of Parliament – one such bill is the Women’s Reservation Bill.
In this regard, it is vital to mention Shakti – a pressure group launched in 2018 which also works extensively towards better inclusion of women into politics from all sections of the society. By employing various resolutions, Shakti also ensures to cater women’s interests in every political sphere of the country
With the launch of the She Runs Government program, a ray of hope emerges for all of us. There’s hope that with more and more women entering politics, our voices no longer remain insignificant during important decision making processes, especially on issues concerning us.
