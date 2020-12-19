Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > The Loneliness Of Being A Woman

The Loneliness Of Being A Woman

Posted: December 19, 2020
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

Something borrowed; not just clothes and homes and heirlooms that pass down the generations, but also memories etched into our DNA and the loneliness of being a woman.

My hand-me-downs
smell like a home once lived in,
Currently vacated and up for sale,
Housing remnants of furniture and baggage
deemed too bulky to be taken with,
left behind and passed on to the next occupant;
Borrowed, but mine for the time being.

Their touch feels like
my mother’s warm embrace-
Sought out only occasionally,
yet always nestled in a safe corner of my cupboard,
Eager to wrap itself around me;

Their appearances are shy-
they don’t tag along with me at parties
Where the clothes are brand-new, showy, and itchy,
Where the outside speaks of pomp
But the inside yearns to slip into the comfort
of what lies hidden away;

Slip into the skin of the person before me-
into, under, beneath, outside,
Yet never lie within,
For her story is
for her to safeguard,
And for my imagination to unlock;

I wonder if the hand-made floral motifs
were carved into the fabric
meticulously by her grandmother,
If she’d been ensuring their safe-keep
in honour of her ancestory;
Or whether it had been thrifted from a local store
in an attempt to barter responsibility of ownership
with second-hand sentiments,
If she too had been the first one
on someone’s waiting list;

I wonder if the wine stains were from
A trivial dinner-table fight,
A night of blissful intoxication
with friends and lovers,
Or whether it was just from a lonesome night
when she drank with her solitude,
Never to see the bottom of the glass;

Her alone gets under the sheets with mine,
Caresses its hair till it falls into a deep slumber,
Only to stealthily wake up
in the dead of the night,
and walk away with it,
Never to come back;

In the morning when my alone
finds itself resting at your doorstep,
hoping you’ll be exhausted from your house hunt,

willing to settle for it,
It’ll be waiting to be passed on
to its next tenant;
Still borrowed, but yours for the time being.

Image source: Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Komal

A 22 year-old klutz, who hangs on to metaphors in an attempt to tarzan

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

My Ma Might Not Understand Feminism, Yet, She Helped Me Become A Feminist #MothersDay

“I Blocked Her When She Left” True Loneliness Story Of A Man Who ‘Has It All’

When Does The Work From Home Mom Get Her Holiday?

I Was 30, She Was 52 And An American Woman. Yet We Became The Best Of Friends!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

She Rejected Him Years Ago For A Stellar Career; His Crude Rant Today Is Proof She Was Right!
7 Commandments I Would Live By, If I Have A Son And Become A Mother In Law
Watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Again After 7 Years Taught Me A Lesson Only Bollywood Could!
Karnataka HC Upholds Married Daughter’s Equal Right To Job On Compassionate Grounds

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Ageist Trolls Compel AB Junior To Take Down A Beautiful No Filters Pic Of Aishwarya

Separating A Man From Parents Is Cruelty. How About Married Women Who Leave Their Homes?

Indian Concepts: Ethnic Wear For Women At Work

Though Abused And Controlled For Years, She Quickly Changed Into A Tigress Protecting Her Cub

plus sized fashion bloggers

11 Indian Women Fashion Bloggers You Must Follow For Clothes With A Distinct Personality

""