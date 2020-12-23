Who Is Karima Baloch Who Was In BBC’s Top 100 Women List In 2016, And Why Was She Killed?

Karima Baloch, a human rights activist from Pakistan has been found dead after she went missing in Canada.
Karima Baloch, a human rights activist in exile from Pakistan, had been sent death threats over the past few days according to her friends and family, and went missing a couple of days ago. She was found dead by the Toronto police.
Karima Baloch was a human rights activist and had actively been raising a voice against the forced disappearances and hostility imposed upon the people of Balochistan province in Pakistan. Karima joined the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) in 2006 and became the chairperson of the BSO in 2015.
In the same year, terrorism charges were pressed upon her, forcing her to live in exile in Toronto, Canada. In 2016, BBC included Karima in their BBC’s annual list of 100 inspirational and influential women ‘for her groundbreaking moments of defiance’ and her work in human rights.
After moving to Toronto,Canada, Karima did not put her work at halt. She actively spoke for the people of Balochistan and against the military operations in the province through social media.
On Twitter, she continued raising her voice for those people from Balochistan who were kidnapped or went missing. She appealed to various organizations like Amnesty International for finding the missing persons.
Iqbal Baloch was abducted by the Pakistan army in 2007 in Tolidar, Tump, and remains missing to this day. His only brother, Master Anwar, kept struggling for his release until he died from cancer. Iqbal’s mother passed away too without seeing his missing son. @UNGeneva @amnesty https://t.co/8LEVykfL5l
— Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) December 1, 2020
Just a month ago, Karima posted about and observed the 53rd Foundation Day of the Baloch Students Organisation and praised BSO’s role in the Baloch national struggle and standing up for equality.
Today is 53rd foundation day of the Baloch Students Organization. BSO plays an important role in the Baloch national struggle. It is BSO who counters religious extremism & racism in Balochistan & has always stood for equality. BSO’s role in shaping Baloch society is unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/ti2XwtMFQP
— Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) November 26, 2020
She continued raising her voice for the people of Balochistan and against human rights abuses till the end. Her last tweet on December 14th was an article shared by her highlighting the plight of the people of Balochistan.
Kidnap, torture, murder: the plight of Pakistan’s thousands of disappeared | Global development | The Guardian https://t.co/PFPjcqGw4x
— Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) December 14, 2020
Due to her activism and her work for the human rights of the people in Balochistan, like many human rights activists, Karima too had been receiving abuses and threats, even after she left Pakistan to seek exile in Canada. Her close friend who also lives in Canada revealed that since a few days she had been receiving threats of being sent “a Christmas gift” to “teach her a lesson.”
According to her husband, Karima left her home for a walk but never returned. Upon being reported missing, the Toronto Police started a search operation and found her body on Toronto’s Centre Island.
MISSING:Karima Mehrab, 37– last seen on Dec 20, in the Bay St + Queens Quay W area– 5'3", 115 lbs., black long hair, brown eyes– wearing black jeans, grey hooded Roots sweatshirt, black Canada Goose winter jacket, black Doc Martin boots#GO2394980^ep2 pic.twitter.com/i78dK2TLbR
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 21, 2020
The Toronto police did not give much detail about the investigation except for highlighting that her death is being investigated as a ‘non-criminal death,’ but those who follow her on Twitter are not convinced.
Pakistani secret intelligence agencies have killed exiled Baloch leader #KarimaBaloch in Canada, same like they killed Sajid Hussain.
— Sangat Baloch (@saqib_Baluch) December 22, 2020
It is to be seen what really happened, but not difficult to put 2 and 2 together.
Baloch Human Rights Canada #BHRC rejects finding of the @TorontoPolice that #KarimaBaloch killed herself. She did not escape death in Pakistan to come to Canada and commit suicide.BHRC demands an independent enquiry into her death that excludes any Pakistani-Canadian police. pic.twitter.com/ZB63JA55Op
— Zaffar Baloch (@ZaffarBaloch) December 22, 2020
History has witnessed that anyone who dares to raise their voice against injustice and for the rights of the vulnerable groups are immediately seen as a threat and are shunned down and suppressed. However, their good work and good deeds always remain immortal.
