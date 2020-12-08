Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Sex & Sexuality > Little Deaths By You

Little Deaths By You

Posted: December 9, 2020

Thunder,
plundered from the depth till my death,
wetness felt,
Amber smells for you,
Coffee beans spilt around for me,
At the touch of you,
erected the goosebumps from head to toe,
Cold rugs went hot,
We entwined two as one,
I am deaf to any sound apart from yours,
I am blind to any vision apart from any skin,
I am dumb to any word apart from muttering and whispering my love into your ears,
A bit of yours gave me many little deaths in one night.

Trail of clothes, on every surface
That we came undone on
The entire world appears to be gone
I only see the pure ecstasy
As you look down onto me
My skin is tender to your touch
One that I simply can’t get enough
Your almond brown eyes send me over the edge
No teasing, don’t make me beg
Our bodies are intertwined
The temperature continues to rise all night
I continue to give you everything my body holds
As the rugs used to be cold
A bit of yours gave me many little deaths in one night.

Image via Pixabay

Geetika K. Bakshi

a passionate scriber and wishful bread earner.

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Don’t Underestimate The Sisterhood That Has Your Back!

to be strong for your child

No Matter How Difficult The Situation, You Need To Be Strong For Your Child. They Bank On You

period poverty

Why Do I Have To Use This Wad Of Cloth, Maa? Why Can’t I Have Pads?

This Is Why I Will NOT Make Sacrifices For My Child

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Fabulous Lives Of Women Over 40
I Was ‘Rejected’ In The Great Indian Marriage Market With This Insulting Explanation
The Gaali Project
The Gaali Project, Paving The Way To Gender Equality, One Liberating Cuss Word At A Time!
Despair And Pain, Or Warmth And Happiness; I Believe A House Feels These Too…

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Cooking Does Not Come Pre-Installed In A Woman’s DNA

lunch box ideas

Fast And Fun Lunch Box Ideas

gujarati

10 Hilarious Words Only A Gujarati Can Say!

The Bride From Kerala Who Refused To Be Gold Plated

Married Women Are Equally Responsible For Maintaining Their Parents, Says Bombay High Court