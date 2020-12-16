Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
That Day I Realised I Need To Stop Telling My Daughter That Magic Does Not Exist

Posted: December 16, 2020
Tags:
Life and its idiosyncrasies loosen our connection with the curious child within us. We start associating magic with fantasy, and forget that magic is actually very much a part of our everyday lives.

I have a child who believes in the magic of magic. She thinks there is actually a treasure at the end of the rainbow, and that in some corner of the earth, there must be a fairyland which no one knows about.

She is almost 6-year-old now and the pragmatic me used to try to tell her to come out of this imaginary magical world. “There is no magic in reality,” I insisted every so often during my conversations with her.

I could see a flash of disappointment cross her face whenever I said so. Every time.

But magic exists!

A few months ago, while we were having lunch, she grumbled about the taste of yoghurt that day and requested me to feed her. I sensed this could just be an excuse for getting fed by me and I happily obliged. The moment she took a spoonful in her mouth, she exclaimed.

“The curd now tastes delicious, Mumma! How did this happen?”

“Well! That’s Mother’s Magic,” I instinctively quipped, amused.

“See! I told you magic exists. It is everywhere Mumma!” she tried to convince me.

I was zapped for a moment. That day I realised that I need to stop telling my daughter that magic does not exist. Why was I trying to curb her beautiful perspective of finding magic in the world around her, I wondered?

Magic is everywhere

As I pondered upon it more, I recognized my folly. Magic does exist.

Nature enthralls us in myriad ways. It fascinates us. It leaves us spellbound. Its gigs and acts can leave us gaping in awe, if only we can pause and pay keen attention. Be it the birth of a child or a sprouting of a plant; be it the vibrant rainbow or the changing colours of a chameleon – there’s boundless magic everywhere. It doesn’t even need a wand or a potion.

And then there are humans who touch your life with their magic. Some people create magic with their art. Some captivate you with the goodness of their heart. Some spread magic by deeds which leave you amazed and mesmerized.

So why don’t we see it more often?

The problem is that once we hit adulthood, life and its idiosyncrasies loosen our connection with the curious child within us. We start associating magic with fantasy, and forget that magic is actually very much a part of our everyday lives. We do not have to always look for logic or a scientific explanation behind all that happens in the world.

And more than anything else, like my daughter perfectly puts it, we need to stop assuming that what we know and understand is only the gospel truth. If we allow ourselves to get surprised, there are multifarious magical moments or phenomenon that go beyond explanations, clarifications or reasoning. We just need to feel it.

Now that we know, let’s look for it in the everyday

Recently, we ordered a Christmas Storybox Set for our daughter as a pre-Christmas present. Among other interesting activities and goodies, it contained material for making a magic mailbox for Santa. According to the storybook that came along with it, every letter put into the mailbox reaches Santa instantly.

She is excited about it and this time, I did not try to ruin her fun by my ‘reality check’ talks. Rather, I am as enthusiastic about this magic mailbox as she is, and I have joined her to decorate it.

My daughter has opened my eyes to look at the concept of magic from a different vantage point. I don’t laugh at or dismiss her talk related to magic anymore. So, when she spots magic in milk turning into curd, or curdling to paneer, I concur and smile. Because there is!

Image source: RODNAE Productions on pexels

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Anupama Dalmia

Multiple award winning blogger, influencer, author, multi-faceted entrepreneur, creative writing mentor, choreographer, social activist

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

