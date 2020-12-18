With Craft Maestros, Akansha Dixit Aims To Give You One-Of-A-Kind Locally Sourced Handicrafts!

Whether you’re an arts and crafts connoisseur or are looking for handicrafts, Akansha Dixit’s Craft Maestros is the place for you!
I co-founded Craft Maestros, an e-commerce platform, in 2018, in my pursuit to bridge the gap between exquisite Indian handicraft products and the connoisseurs of fine crafts.
In a market where sellers hardly vouch for authenticity and quality, we source most of our products from the homes of nationally awarded master artisans. And we deliver them safely with a certificate of authenticity.
You can find them on their website here.
Or on their Instagram handle right here.
Design has always been a motivating factor in my life. Colours, crafts, and art have fascinated me since before I can remember. I wanted to do something that would elevate my passion for art while making meaningful change at a grassroots level.
So I resolved to build something of my own from scratch. A venture that would make an impact in other people’s (our master artisans’) lives who often find it chaotic to keep up with their businesses in this digital era.
I think our customer base can be divided into two parts – first are of course the enthusiasts of fine art and craft. And the other is the ones who are mostly in a lookout to own or give exquisite gifts.
Our brand’s USP lies in our uniquely curated catalogue. And on the fact that our products are directly sourced from the homes of our nationally revered master artisans.
This ensures that all the products listed on our website are truly authentic. They also reflect years of dedication and hard work that are put by their craftsmen. Our blue pottery and brass are undoubtedly the best selling categories. Talking about handlooms, our hand-knotted rugs and chanderi sarees attract a lot of customers.
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India
Working With Crafts Is A Journey : Rashmi Singh, Moya
Love Your Leisure: Children’s Art & Craft
A Visit To The Bronze Work Artisan Narasimha Chari Of Pembarthy In Telangana
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!