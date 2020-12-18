Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > With Craft Maestros, Akansha Dixit Aims To Give You One-Of-A-Kind Locally Sourced Handicrafts!

With Craft Maestros, Akansha Dixit Aims To Give You One-Of-A-Kind Locally Sourced Handicrafts!

Posted: December 18, 2020
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

Whether you’re an arts and crafts connoisseur or are looking for handicrafts, Akansha Dixit’s Craft Maestros is the place for you!

She describes her work as:

I co-founded Craft Maestros, an e-commerce platform, in 2018,  in my pursuit to bridge the gap between exquisite Indian handicraft products and the connoisseurs of fine crafts.

In a market where sellers hardly vouch for authenticity and quality, we source most of our products from the homes of nationally awarded master artisans. And we deliver them safely with a certificate of authenticity.

Where can you find them?

You can find them on their website here.

Or on their Instagram handle right here

Her story:

Design has always been a motivating factor in my life. Colours, crafts, and art have fascinated me since before I can remember. I wanted to do something that would elevate my passion for art while making meaningful change at a grassroots level.

So I resolved to build something of my own from scratch. A venture that would make an impact in other people’s (our master artisans’) lives who often find it chaotic to keep up with their businesses in this digital era.

Why she thinks you’ll like her work

I think our customer base can be divided into two parts – first are of course the enthusiasts of fine art and craft. And the other is the ones who are mostly in a lookout to own or give exquisite gifts.

Our brand’s USP lies in our uniquely curated catalogue. And on the fact that our products are directly sourced from the homes of our nationally revered master artisans.

This ensures that all the products listed on our website are truly authentic. They also reflect years of dedication and hard work that are put by their craftsmen. Our blue pottery and brass are undoubtedly the best selling categories. Talking about handlooms, our hand-knotted rugs and chanderi sarees attract a lot of customers.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Handicraft Home Decor Products from India

10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India

Working With Crafts Is A Journey : Rashmi Singh, Moya

Love Your Leisure: Children’s Art & Craft

Narasimha Chari

A Visit To The Bronze Work Artisan Narasimha Chari Of Pembarthy In Telangana

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are Most Indian Parents Reluctant To Confront An Abusive Son In Law And His Parents?
If You’re A Fairly Healthy, Adult Indian Woman, You’ve Already Won The Battle Of Survival!
7 Commandments I Would Live By, If I Have A Son And Become A Mother In Law
How Many Perfect Moments Had She Missed While Trying To Create The Perfect Life?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Child Inside You

Keep Alive The Child Inside You…

The Uncommon Indian Experience Of A Second Marriage

obstetric violence

An Invisible Epidemic Of Obstetric Violence Is Stripping Indian Women Of Their Dignity In Childbirth

famous feminists

12 Famous Feminists Whose Work Has Made Life Better For Ordinary Indian Women

Soul Sisters Contest by Womensweb and Zivame

Soul Sisters: A Friendship Day Contest