Actresses Roundtable 2020 With Rajeev Masand – What Did These Talented Women Say?

The Actresses Roundtable 2020 with Rajeev Masand threw up some interesting, and crucial topics of conversation that we must mull on.
This year has brought in some very difficult lessons about my own biases, conscious and unconscious, and my complicity in systems of oppression.
Be it witnessing the scores of ‘migrant’ workers struggling for basic survival; or seeing how the rich and powerful were callous and irresponsible even as the pandemic affected those who were less fortunate; or observing yet again, how impunity functions in the context of Hathras and everything that followed, 2020 has shaken something deep within me. Just yesterday, a Dalit man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh, for simply touching food at a feast.
How does one ignore brutality and injustice like this?
Which is why many of the things spoken by the wonderful women at Rajeev Masand’s The Actresses Roundtable 2020, really resonated with me.
Featuring Shabana Azmi, Tillotama Shome, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Rasika Dugal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Tripti Dimri, the round table provided both entertainment, and food for thought, as they spoke about how the pandemic year has affected them personally and professionally.
As Rajeev Masand pointed out, this has been a difficult year, and we have relied immensely on the work of artists like them to keep ourselves entertained. For the artists themselves too, this has been a year that has challenged them on many levels.
The women spoke about many issues, from the roles they played this year, and how women today have come far from a Main Chup Rahoongi (I Will Be Silent) scenario, to playing complex, unlikeable women; to the exploration and importance of female desire, to what it is like getting back to work on sets where everyone is wearing PPE.
Shabana Azmi spoke about how the lockdown gave her time to introspect and be in the here and now. “I was very grateful as the world realised that the only entertainment they could get is through artists, and that made me feel that I must do my work with renewed vigour,” she said.
Shabana also expressed her happiness at the fact that nowadays even actresses who are only a couple of films old get meaty enough roles, that they are able to discuss how the role has affected them – something that was not possible in her younger days.
A point made on the need for dignity led to Rajeev Masand asking them how they ensured that this demand for dignity does not come across as a plea for pity, leading to an interesting discussion about the way women in Indian movies are portrayed as victims.
Taapsee pointed out that while Indian cinema does celebrate the victimhood of women, it is important to show the character surpassing that.
“This makes me think about a line from Thappad – ‘All that Amrita wanted was dignity and respect’. In reality, we too want happiness and respect. I am glad people are slowly waking up to this realization,” she said.
For Deepika, the question of pity does not arise at all. Once there is empathy and understanding, dignity automatically comes.
“She doesn’t look at herself as a victim and that’s why she is so happy. Tillotama has a lot to learn from Ratna,” Tilottama Shome said of her character of a domestic help in Sir.
“Dignity…is not the cultural capital of the rich,” she continued. “Dignity cuts through class and to see someone who owns that was so liberating to play. I feel it’s the rich and privileged who need to be pitied for looking at Ratna and saying, ‘Wow she is a maid and she has such big dreams!’ I pity their idea of who is entitled to have dreams”.
Jhanvi expressed a similar sentiment, when she said that, “Dignity is a basic human right…You are not asking anyone to do you a favour by demanding your dignity or respect.”
What stayed with me most however, is how some of them acknowledged the way this year – both the realities around them, and the work that they did, brought home to them their privilege, and filled them with a sense of gratitude.
For Rasika Dugal, this sense of gratitude came from a realization that even in this difficult year, there were a lot of positive things happening in her life. It also reinstated her belief in humanity, to see “timely and sensitive civil society initiatives” around her. It made her feel like she was selfish, and made her want “to do something more than just act.”
Deepika Padukone likened it to the peeling off of the layers of an onion – “the pandemic stripped everyone of everything and you were back to the basics,” as she put it. It brought a sharp awareness to her of the lives lost, the frontline workers who risked themselves.
It was in response to a question about how the role they played this year changes them, that Tilottama spoke about how her role as a domestic worker in Sir, helped her become more aware of her conditioning and biases, that it brought her the awareness that all the ‘kachra’ (garbage) that the film was critiquing, was within her. She was ashamed to realize that she was so full of classist biases.
She gave an example (flippant, by her own admission) of how, as a student in New York she and her friends would discuss if a certain cab driver was ‘cute’, but that in India, she barely even notices them as people. “we cannot even imagine a world in which we could fall in love or in which desire,” she said. “It broke my heart that I was implicit, that it was so deeply ingrained in me…It was not nice to know that about oneself.”
Tilottama here speaks of class, but I must note that in India, class and caste are often inseparably intertwined, and caste, as much as class, dictates who we feel attracted to.
Christina Dhanaraj has written in her powerful essay, Swipe Me Left, I’m Dalit as part of an anthology, that love is not all that ‘pure’ and ‘sacred’ a feeling after all, because who we desire often cannot cross the barriers of caste, class, religion, depending on how conditioned we are. “Not only can caste play a role in determining the success of one’s romantic pursuit, it can also shape one’s competence, desirability, and confidence within a relationship… Our attraction for another is a function of our social locations, defined by caste, class, race, and religion. Our decision in choosing a companion is dependent on how reluctant we are to challenge status quos.”
Like Tilottama, I like to think of myself as a ‘nice’ person, but this year has truly brought home to me that whether or not I like it, I am the beneficiary of a system which has long trampled upon the basic rights of others.
My unlearning and learning curves this year, have both been steep. What I feel is not guilt or shame – both of which, I feel, are emotions that don’t spur action. I feel a sense of responsibility, as a citizen, and as a human being.
I realize that I alone cannot bring about change, or that what I will be able to do may be extremely limited, but it won’t stop me from trying. And I must do this not as a leader, but as a follower. I must listen, much more than I speak. At the very least, I must acknowledge my privilege.
