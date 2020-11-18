During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Things I Learnt From My Mother

Things I Learnt From My Mother

Posted: November 18, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Once again let me look at her
to recall the lessons,
it is important
as beyond her embrace,
embrace
of touch when she is near
or as telepathy when I’m far,
and
can’t see my path clear.
Though
I’m living in a world so hi-tech,
There isn’t an instrument
to unearth pain,
Just with her gesture
I started to bud.
Where I was broken!
and my mascara was telling
People
time was roughened,
I was clouded with misery,
Yet smile was there,
She taught me not everyone you meet is your friend,
Every step would be stab disguised in sympathy,
doubts,
delirious decisions,
doomed in all dimensions,
she taught me to let go,
to build a bridge on shattered dreams,
before they called forgotten.
love ages too;
but,
it becomes ripe if treated with patience,
cooked with tolerance,
she loved me for all the wrong reasons,
and taught me the meaning of forever,
she had the heart of a sea,
and I had qualities of sea,
quite in a day and stormy at night,
abstract things when getting wrong
I threw the concrete ones by my side,
Empty almirahs on the filthy grounds
she taught me the power of faith until next try,
She even taught me times change,
so as it’s need,
the first they say never lie or steal or cheat,
yet there is something you should not always describe and speak,
Roots of only your own cultivated Rose Garden would be so tight.
As I cultivated you,
you also know it from all insights,
Without her,
I would have traded my apologies for my soul,
she was there always to make the dark around me an enchanted forest.

Geetika K. Bakshi

a passionate scriber and wishful bread earner.

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Before The Dawn… How Post Partum Depression Crept In Slowly And Broke Me

one last try

One Last Try [#ShortStory]

I’m Jahnavi. I Want To Be Reborn. I Want Peace, And To Go Home…

daughter's day

Aren’t We Hypocrites Celebrating Daughter’s Day And Expecting Girls To Be Grateful Just For Existing?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Ludo film review
Ludo Steps Away From On-Screen Toxic Masculinity With Its Vulnerable Strong Men
Virat Anushka
Virat’s Choice To Be With Anushka At Childbirth Is The Role Model Indians Desperately Need
And She Laughed Out Loud; She Now Had An Ally In Her Mother In Law!
Like Mine, An Arranged Marriage Without Ever Being In Love Can Be Hazardous

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Women And The Religious Mantle

narcissistic mother-in-law

5 Ways To Stay Sane While Dealing With A Narcissistic Mother-In-Law

reuse wedding saree

13 Brilliant Ideas To Mix-n-Match Your Wedding Outfit And Create A Brand New Wardrobe!

Signs Of Marital Status: Why Are They Mandatory For Women?

Indian Women in STEM

5 Inspiring Books For Indian Women In STEM

""