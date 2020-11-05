During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > Milind Soman Running Nude On The Beach May Be ‘Great’ But What If It Were A Woman?

Milind Soman Running Nude On The Beach May Be ‘Great’ But What If It Were A Woman?

Posted: November 5, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

While we’re all for Milind Soman’s nude picture on the beach, we can’t help but wonder what would’ve happened had it been a 55-year-old woman?

Milind Soman recently posted a nude photo of himself running on a beach to wish himself a happy birthday. While the actor shouldn’t be shamed for posting whatever he wants to, one can’t help but think how people would’ve reacted had it been a woman.

Would social media blow up? What kind of comments would have people left? Would people share the picture talking about how she was a ‘free woman doing what she wants’?

Internet or the moral police?

I think a scroll through social media and the prevalence of slut-shaming should tell you that society would have taken the opposite tone. An Instagram post like that would invite moral policing, nasty comments or even body- shaming.

If the picture makes it through stringent censorship that targets women’s bodies, not a lot of positive things await on the other side.

A section of comments would try to teach the woman how she should dress or behave. Another section would dedicatedly try to remind her of the ‘modesty’ or ‘honour’ that has been long attached to the female body.

https://twitter.com/sosadthisis/status/1323991656958291969

While one full set of comments would term her a ‘slut’ or a ‘whore’, another set would be dedicated to pointing out bodily ‘flaws’ or ‘unwanted’ hair. In essence, women simply cannot expect respectful, appropriate responses to their natural bodies.

The age factor

The aspect of age also plays a role. Milind Soman, in the picture he posted, is turning 55. Since men apparently ‘age better than women’, a 55-year old woman could not possibly have escaped age-shaming. A nasty set of comments would ask her to ‘act her age’ or cover up her aged, wrinkled body.

Needless to say, society coats its judgements with sexist double standards. Women are asked to cover up the same bodies that are objectified in every second line of an item song.

Media’s headlines that are morally policing women of all ages are only magnifying the views of the community we live in. While men pose, speak, sit and dress however they want to, why does society become myopic when it comes to women and their choices?

With paragraphs and paragraphs setting precedent I’d like to ask – is a woman’s body her own anymore? Or does it belong to the white-collared men on the censor board? Does it belong to the middle-aged man telling her how to dress? Or to aunties that disapprove of crop tops that are the size of their own saree blouse?

Something to think about?

Picture credits: Milind Soman’s Instagram and a screenshot of his tweet

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Shalabha Sarath

A student of International Relations at Shiv Nadar University. Enjoys old bands and acrylics.

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Supermodel, Fitness Buff, & Now Author: Here’s What Made In India Milind Soman Says

Ankita Konwar Insta post

Ankita Konwar’s Recent Post About Her And Husband Milind Soman’s Love Story Is Truly Heartwarming!

The ‘Honour Killing’ Of Qandeel Baloch Reveals Our Hatred For ‘Bold’ Women

Kabir Singh Wannabe Blackmails Women Using Nudes, But It’s Their Fault?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

And One Day, Maya Realised How Threatening It Was For The Society To Watch A Sexually Liberated Woman!
Dear Ex, Thank You For Leaving When You Did; My Life Is Much Better Now Without You!
Rajasthan Royals men talk about periods
Why This Video Of Our Rajasthan Royals Men Talking About Periods Is So Brilliant!
parents of a daughter
Open Letter To A Son Worshipping Society: Sincerely, Parents Of An Only Daughter

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

virtues of a good wife

Six Virtues Of A Good Wife? Really? Time To Re-Interpret These

Indian feminist bloggers

These 11 Indian Feminist Bloggers Are Making A Difference To Women’s Lives Through Digital Feminism

Invest In Your Daughter’s Business Rather Than Saving For Her Wedding…

snow mobile Poland

12 Travel Destination Ideas: One For Every Month Of The Year

Celebrating ‘FemInspiration’