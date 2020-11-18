If Your Kid Also Hates Maths, Sujata Gupta’s Gyaan Ghar Is What You And Your Kid Need!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Whether you’re struggling to teach your kids the basic maths or if they fear it, Sujata Gupta’s Gyaan Ghar is here to help!
I am a mathematics teacher running Gyaan Ghar right now. It was only during the lockdown that I decide to share my knowledge. And now I make videos of maths lectures for class 10 students and upload them on my YouTube channel.
On her YouTube channel right here!
During the lockdown, all I really wanted to do was something for the student struggling with mathematics. And since this is what I am best at, I thought it would be the perfect time to spread the knowledge about mathematics.
Students fear maths, because they don’t practice. With Gyaan Ghar, I am to remove the fear from their minds by starting with. the basics. My work is very homely and I am available for any of their queries.
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
How Moving Continents With A Toddler And No Job Prospects Was A Blessing In Disguise
She Hated Math, But Nambikkai Mary Miss Made Her Fall In Love With The Subject
When One Sister Showed How Powerful Sisterhood Can Be!
Parenting ‘Digital Natives’: Don’t Panic Over The Internet Yet!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!