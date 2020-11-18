During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > If Your Kid Also Hates Maths, Sujata Gupta’s Gyaan Ghar Is What You And Your Kid Need!

If Your Kid Also Hates Maths, Sujata Gupta’s Gyaan Ghar Is What You And Your Kid Need!

Posted: November 18, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Whether you’re struggling to teach your kids the basic maths or if they fear it, Sujata Gupta’s Gyaan Ghar is here to help!

She describes her work as:

I am a mathematics teacher running Gyaan Ghar right now. It was only during the lockdown that I decide to share my knowledge. And now I make videos of maths lectures for class 10 students and upload them on my YouTube channel.

Where can you find her?

On her YouTube channel right here!

Her story:

During the lockdown, all I really wanted to do was something for the student struggling with mathematics. And since this is what I am best at, I thought it would be the perfect time to spread the knowledge about mathematics.

Why she thinks you’ll like her work:

Students fear maths, because they don’t practice. With Gyaan Ghar, I am to remove the fear from their minds by starting with. the basics. My work is very homely and I am available for any of their queries.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

How Moving Continents With A Toddler And No Job Prospects Was A Blessing In Disguise

She Hated Math, But Nambikkai Mary Miss Made Her Fall In Love With The Subject

When One Sister Showed How Powerful Sisterhood Can Be!

Parenting ‘Digital Natives’: Don’t Panic Over The Internet Yet!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Ludo film review
Ludo Steps Away From On-Screen Toxic Masculinity With Its Vulnerable Strong Men
Virat Anushka
Virat’s Choice To Be With Anushka At Childbirth Is The Role Model Indians Desperately Need
And She Laughed Out Loud; She Now Had An Ally In Her Mother In Law!
Like Mine, An Arranged Marriage Without Ever Being In Love Can Be Hazardous

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

12 Companies With Return-To-Work Programs You Should Know About

real women in science

5 Must Watch Movies About Some Inspiring Real Women In Science

sealed vagina

The Girl With The Sealed Vagina

An Open Letter To The Men And Women In Uniform

When The Issue Is A Girl