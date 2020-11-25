Steep Increase In Violence Against Women During COVID Needs Global & Local Action

Unite by 2030 for elimination of violence against women during COVID is a crucial campaign by UN Women to counter this increase in gender based violence.
25th November marks the day of The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It also marks the inception of a crucial campaign, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence initiated by the United Nations Secretary General and United Nations Women. The aim of the campaign which started in 1991 is to bring into focus the violence committed against women and girls, and a call to help prevent and eliminate them.
This year, the crucial campaign focuses on the escalating cases of violence against women and girls in the wake of COVID-19.
With the emergence of the deadly pandemic, cases of violence against women and girls have increased significantly. According to this United Nations report, lockdowns have led to an increase in complaints or calls to report domestic cases from victims residing in different parts of the world.
Unfortunately, due to several strict lockdown restrictions imposed by their respective governments, many women across the globe are finding it difficult to leave their abusive households.
The 16 day campaign aims at bringing into focus the increased number of atrocities against women and girls.
The United Nations Women has also launched the Shadow Pandemic Public Awareness Campaign, “focusing on the global increase in domestic violence cases across the globe.”
It is noteworthy that the campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will take place under the global theme ‘Orange The World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect’ to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and facilitate collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.
With coordinated effort by international and national organizations across the world, many victims can be freed and many lives can be saved. It is about time that cases of violence against women and girls be regarded as an emergency. Even at grassroots level, campaigns like these hold the power to create awareness among people who remain oblivious to the cases of domestic violence happening around them locally and globally.
As for our part, I firmly believe that we should help people around us who are trapped in abusive relationships and can’t seem to find a way out. If we can’t help directly, taking secondary help will also be welcome.
Image source: UNWomen
Politics and pop culture enthusiast.
