  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Farewell, My Love; My Heart Bewails Your Loss!

Farewell, My Love; My Heart Bewails Your Loss!

Posted: November 5, 2020
There’s an accident and one of a couple is dead. How will they bear the loss of what once was?

The car’s tangled remains

And my mangled heart

Are both torn!

Both are bereft of anchors.

My heart keens much like the metal’s clang,

It bewails your loss.

Oh, the pain! Ah, the agony!

I spy you – bruised, Nay, battered

In the wreckage

Even as I stand clear of it – distant.

I want to cry but I find that I cannot.

I am mute.

Am I in shock?

The sirens drown out the ambient sounds.

The responders cut off my impotent sobs.

They are there!

Finally! You have help.

I try to gulp a ragged breath

But I do not need it, do I?

You are safe, my love…you are safe

You breathe my love…still

Even as I find that I do not.

Image source: a still from the film Talaash

sonal singh

Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

