Farewell, My Love; My Heart Bewails Your Loss!

There’s an accident and one of a couple is dead. How will they bear the loss of what once was?
The car’s tangled remains
And my mangled heart
Are both torn!
Both are bereft of anchors.
My heart keens much like the metal’s clang,
It bewails your loss.
Oh, the pain! Ah, the agony!
I spy you – bruised, Nay, battered
In the wreckage
Even as I stand clear of it – distant.
I want to cry but I find that I cannot.
I am mute.
Am I in shock?
The sirens drown out the ambient sounds.
The responders cut off my impotent sobs.
They are there!
Finally! You have help.
I try to gulp a ragged breath
But I do not need it, do I?
You are safe, my love…you are safe
You breathe my love…still
Even as I find that I do not.
Image source: a still from the film Talaash
Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,
