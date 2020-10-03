During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Your True North

Your True North

Posted: October 3, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

A woman beautifully pens down her emotions in this poem, giving worthy life lessons that we all ought to know!

Tell that little girl inside of you to smile a little more and little more often.

Give her space to breath and to grow on her own, and let her feel the sunshine.

Tell her that the world is a beautiful place, just as she imagined when she was six.

Tell her that it is safe, out there, to be herself.

Tell her to laugh as hard as she can, be comfortable with her body and never to suppress her voice.

Tell her to push you when you need a nudge and to adjust your sail when winds shake your boat.

And tell her that when the edges get rough and the times are tough, she is going to be your guiding light and she will take you back home.

~To your true north

 

Picture Credits: Pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

10 Regressive Things You Must STOP Saying To Your Daughter

When My Best Friend Is A Man Other Than My Husband [#ShortStory]

I’m A Fighter, Maa. And I Will Not Let You Down!

Her Father Speaks: A Young Man Reflects On Fatherhood

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are We Taught To Respect People Simply Because They’re Older?
new NSO report
New Study Confirms Indian Women Do Much More Unpaid Work Than Men
Not Ok For A Father To Shrug Off Parenting Duties And Blame The Mother For Anything Gone Wrong!
daughters
4 Things Parents Should NEVER Say If They Want To Raise Empowered, Confident Daughters

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

4 Festival Art And Craft Activities For Children

Why I Will Not Teach My Daughter To Be The ‘Good Daughter In Law’ [Short Story]

Kalamandalam Bindulekha: A Painter Of Murals

Letter to my daughter

Letter to My Beloved Daughter (Part 2)

How Not To Treat Your Domestic Worker When She Returns From Pandemic Leave

""