A woman beautifully pens down her emotions in this poem, giving worthy life lessons that we all ought to know!
Tell that little girl inside of you to smile a little more and little more often.
Give her space to breath and to grow on her own, and let her feel the sunshine.
Tell her that the world is a beautiful place, just as she imagined when she was six.
Tell her that it is safe, out there, to be herself.
Tell her to laugh as hard as she can, be comfortable with her body and never to suppress her voice.
Tell her to push you when you need a nudge and to adjust your sail when winds shake your boat.
And tell her that when the edges get rough and the times are tough, she is going to be your guiding light and she will take you back home.
~To your true north
Picture Credits: Pixabay
