During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > When Life Is Programmed Beforehand

When Life Is Programmed Beforehand

Posted: October 9, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

As women, are decisions are rarely our own? Why does society dictate all things big and small about us? 

“Suggestions” from society

“Here, is what you will be wearing for Niharika’s wedding”

“Here is your application for Stella Maris College, it’s a women’s only college!”

“This is the best job for a woman, it will do you and your family life a world of good”

“Here is what you will have for dinner, minimum calories, or else it’s going to be hard for us to find you a groom”

And if you are “too thin”, you have aunties and grannies criticizing the way you look either behind your back or slap it straight at your face.

“Here is the guy we have found, his monthly earnings are lakhs and lakhs, this is who you will be spending the rest of your life with, taking care of him and his family and doing a lot of adjusting like all brides do”

When will women rein over their own lives?

This is how most girls live their life, they  have the entire life chalked out for them , parents and family and even society  (indirectly) do the choosing. Only few, take the audacious step of choosing for themselves and yet for their action they are destined to face a lot of  criticism.

I appreciate their effort and boldness to rise up from the ashes of parents’ pressurizing and society’s expectations, I hope that one day all of this will be normalized. And a woman working hard for her career to take off would be considered as normal as a man working hard for his career to take off.

Picture credit- Jillwellington

FA!TH

A girl who writes and talks, not what others want but what she wants

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

9 Steps Towards Elimination Of Violence Against Women

If Your Wife’s Parents ‘Gift’ You A Lavish Lifestyle…It Is Still Dowry!

No One ‘Gives’ Women Freedom. We Just Have To Take It!

Dear Parents, We Are Tired Of Hearing, “You Have Reached That Ideal Age – Get Married!”

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Twice Divorced At 22, I Finally Realised My Marital Status Doesn’t Define My Identity
marital rape
Marital Rapes Will Continue Until Indian Women Can Say NO To A Husband Without Consequences
How Shaming Young Women For Their Sexual Choices Can Put Them In Very Real Danger
Post Partum Depression Can Be Fatal To New Mothers; Are Indian Families Paying Attention?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

On Those Days

Puberty Rituals In India Celebrate The Fertility Of A Girl, And Discriminate Against Her As Just A Womb

In-laws’ Or Parents’ Home: Where Can The Indian Woman Spend Her Vacations?

How To Resume Work After A Career Break

8 Ridiculous Reasons Why Men Are Great Managers At Work But Suck At Home

""