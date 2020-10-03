Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
This heartfelt poem addresses women as true warriors in the battlefield of life, and how they still rise despite all hurdles
Do I have to bleed?
Do I have to slay?
Do I have to have hatred to breed?
Do I have to have bodies to lay?
I am not on a battlefield
I don’t have any weapon or shield
I will fight my battles
The demons around me
I am a warrior
And the wounds are for me to see
She will have my smile and may be your hair, that curl
You came in and declared, it has to be a boy and not a girl
You took away the joy of becoming a mother
Here I stand with all the broken pieces I gathered
But I am going to rise
I wanted to be a doctor, a teacher or may be a nurse
But you thought educating daughters can be a family curse
I loved books, the languages, the magic of numbers
When was the last time I sat next to by brother and felt a book…..I don’t remember!
I am a victim of lust
There was no reason why, if that’s a must
He hurt my body, he hurt my soul
He is a person I trust no more
I was beautiful and I dreamed
But he had another plan for me
Oh … how it hurt and how I screamed
I see a stranger in the mirror now and they expect me to… just be
I am a battered wife
Days are painful and nights I dread
Don’t know if it was something I did or something I said
Now my body has scars that I have to cover
Where is the safe place I once dreamt of and where is my lover
Now I am old, my skin is wrinkly and pale
I need some love as I am weak and frail
All the years I have put in to make a beautiful family and a place I can call home
My sons and daughters have no time for me as they have a family of their own
I don’t have any weapon or a shield
The wounds are for me to heal
The wounds are for me mend
I cannot…. just be.
Photo by Sofia Garza from Pexels
