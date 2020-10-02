Unsafe Women

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
A woman pens down her feelings on the plight of women in our country and questions if she can ever feel safe here?
I don’t feel safe in my country
Where women are treated as an object
We are given the opportunity to get educated
But men are not getting the right message
We are given a chance to earn
But men think we are earning for them
We thought we could roam around
Without the fear of molestation and rape
But its not working at all
I feel scared to step out of the house alone
What are we supposed to do with these dirty men?
Who think our body is their toy to play around?
Who has given them right to do that?
Since it’s the age of social media
They are taking that as an opportunity too
Are we even allowed to breathe safely?
They are not leaving anybody
None of us, irrespective of our age
Is it really a curse to be a woman in this country?
Dear men, it’s not just about you all the time
It’s about us, we don’t feel safe with you around
The way you have murdered us emotionally, mentally, physically till now
Start counting, you will definitely burn alive
Nobody will rescue you …..not even your own
Dear Government, give us the license to shoot those who mistreat us ot the spot, if you can’t do it for us…
People are not considering sick as well
Why don’t you keep dummies at home if you are that desperate?
Why self-control is taught only to women in this country?
Women should speak softly. Women should not walk like that, women should cook and look after the family
Stop focusing on women cause they are doing everything better than men
Start focusing on these scoundrel, desperate men and eradicate this problem for us
We don’t want to be called Goddess Laxmi or anything of that sort
Just do the right thing
Treat us the way we treat you. Treat us normal
Let us roam freely without the fear of being a woman
