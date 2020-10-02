During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Unsafe Women

Unsafe Women

Posted: October 2, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

A woman pens down her feelings on the plight of women in our country and questions if she can ever feel safe here?

I don’t feel safe in my country

Where women are treated as an object

We are given the opportunity to get educated

But men are not getting the right message

We are given a chance to earn

But men think we are earning for them

We thought we could roam around

Without the fear of molestation and rape

But its not working at all

I feel scared to step out of the house alone

What are we supposed to do with these dirty men?

Who think our body is their toy to play around?

Who has given them right to do that?

Since it’s the age of social media

They are taking that as an opportunity too

Are we even allowed to breathe safely?

They are not leaving anybody

None of us, irrespective of our age

Is it really a curse to be a woman in this country?

Dear men, it’s not just about you all the time

It’s about us, we don’t feel safe with you around

The way you have murdered us emotionally, mentally, physically till now

Start counting, you will definitely burn alive

Nobody will rescue you …..not even your own

Dear Government, give us the license to shoot those who mistreat us ot the spot, if you can’t do it for us…

People are not considering sick as well

Why don’t you keep dummies at home if you are that desperate?

Why self-control is taught only to women in this country?

Women should speak softly. Women should not walk like that, women should cook and look after the family

Stop focusing on women cause they are doing everything better than men

Start focusing on these scoundrel, desperate men and eradicate this problem for us

We don’t want to be called Goddess Laxmi or anything of that sort

Just do the right thing

Treat us the way we treat you. Treat us normal

Let us roam freely without the fear of being a woman

Picture Credits: Photo by Kat Jayne from Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Always Remember No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent!

Women, You’re My Only Support – Why Sexual Assault Victims Need Support And Not Blame!

What Makes A Real Man?

who owns women

It’s Time We Tamed The Unbridled Privilege Of Men Who Think They Own Their Women

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are We Taught To Respect People Simply Because They’re Older?
new NSO report
New Study Confirms Indian Women Do Much More Unpaid Work Than Men
Not Ok For A Father To Shrug Off Parenting Duties And Blame The Mother For Anything Gone Wrong!
daughters
4 Things Parents Should NEVER Say If They Want To Raise Empowered, Confident Daughters

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Bosses: Male or Female? Does Gender Matter?

Why Do Women Still Face So Many Societal, Emotional And Patriarchal Barriers Even In 2020?

My Mother In Law Has Made My Life A Soap Opera

Men’s Work, Or Is It?

ideal couple

Why I Think Society’s Definition Of The ‘Ideal Couple’ Can Be Dangerous For Women

""