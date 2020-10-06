The Voice Unheard

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
A piece of poetry, capturing in essence, the world that a modern woman lives in- unsafe, uncertain, ignorant.
A wail pierced the silent corridors of the hospital,
I thought a baby was born.
Next morning, a news came,
A baby died because her tiny organ was torn.
He made her sit in his lap,
And everyone thought she would be doing just fine,
A protector turned berserk,
And she was raped at nine.
She was all smiles when she saw her man,
Her love, a soulmate.
Things went wild when she saw him bring,
His 4 friends on their first date.
Marriage is a sacred bond
It’s us, and not you and me.
But where was the us, where was the we,
When he forced himself on me.
She had a son of thirty,
Another of forty two.
But something about these school-going kids
Told her she was not safe with these two.
Down the mountains, and down the trenches,
There is a Hell for all of us.
If you do not speak ,and keep your silence,
This world will always remain unjust.
Image credit- Sasint
I am a student pursuing my undergraduate course in English Literature and Psychology with a
