During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > The Voice Unheard

The Voice Unheard

Posted: October 6, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

A piece of poetry, capturing in essence, the world that a modern woman lives in- unsafe, uncertain, ignorant. 

A wail pierced the silent corridors of the hospital,

I thought a baby was born.

Next morning, a news came,

A baby died because her tiny organ was torn.



He made her sit in his lap,


And everyone thought she would be doing just fine,


A protector turned berserk, 


And she was raped at nine.


She was all smiles when she saw her man,


Her love, a soulmate.


Things went wild when she saw him bring,


His 4 friends on their first date.


Marriage is a sacred bond


It’s us, and not you and me.


But where was the us, where was the we,


When he forced himself on me.


She had a son of thirty,


Another of forty two.


But something about these school-going kids


Told her she was not safe with these two.


Down the mountains, and down the trenches,


There is a Hell for all of us.


If you do not speak ,and keep your silence,


This world will always remain unjust.


Image credit- Sasint



    

    

    

    

    
Rishika Raj

    

    

    

          
      
    

    

    
I am a student pursuing my undergraduate course in English Literature and Psychology with a 

    Learn More
    


    

    

    
										
								            				        

                                        

	How To Combine Career With Motherhood

            				        

                                                                
								
	
									

								

								

									                                        
                                            	                                
Comments
            	                                            	                
		

			
	

	

		
		

							
Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]					
				

						

				
									
					
					
							

		


		
		

				


								

							

						

					

				

				
Related articles
Ummidon Ki Asha – It Must Be Her Asha Who Had Come Back To Give Her Another Chance!
Broken [#ShortStory]
From Roots To Wings. February 2016 Muse Of The Month Winning Entry By Kasturi Patra
The Working Class: Words That Changed my Life

				
				

					

						write
					

					

						advertise
					

					

						intern
					

		 		

		 					

			
 			
	
									

								

			

				                    
		        
	        


	        

	        			          	

						

	

	   	
	   	

	      	
	   	

	   	

	      	
	      	
	   	

	   	

	      	
	   	

	


Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!


		          	

	          	
	          			          	

		          		
		          	

	          	
	          			          	

		          		
		          	

	          	
	          	
	          			          	
	          	
	          			          	
	          	
	          			          	
	          	
	          	
	          			          	
	          	
	        

        

		





        

                        
Trending

	        

            
                    
 
                        

                                                            
                                                    

                        

                            I Made The Mistake Of Getting Married 4 Years Ago And Since Then, I’ve Lived In My Personal Hell!
                        

                    

                
                    
 
                        

                                                            
                                                    

                        

                            Wasn’t I ‘Too Dark’ For You Then? Now Your Wife Is ‘Too Boring’ For You?
                        

                    

                
                    
 
                        

                                                            
                                                    

                        

                            Twice Divorced At 22, I Finally Realised My Marital Status Doesn’t Define My Identity
                        

                    

                
                    
 
                        

                                                            
                                                    

                        

                            She Is Married, Not Dead; This New Short Film On Daughters Will Touch Your Heart
                        

                    

                                        

		        
         
            

                                    

                        
Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

                    

                
                                    

                        

                                                    

                    

                                                    
                            

        

        




            

                                
Best Loved Stories

		        

                

                                                    

                                                                                                                Asian Paints Beautiful Home Blogger contest
                                                                        

                                        The Beautiful Home Blogger Contest
                                    

                                

                                                                

                                                                                                                Beauty and women
                                                                        

                                        Beauty – An Enigma Unresolved
                                    

                                

                                                                

                                                                                                                Gunjan Saxena
                                                                        

                                        Gunjan Saxena’s Story Proves Once Again That A Feminist Father Is Key For A Woman’s Empowerment
                                    

                                

                                                                

                                                                                                                
                                                                        

                                        Everyday Sexism In India And Why We Are So Blind To It
                                    

                                

                                                                

                                                                                                                child custody law in India
                                                                        

                                        Child Custody Law In India Explained {With Video}