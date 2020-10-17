During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
The Art Of Mindful Living- Lessons Learned From The Pandemic

Posted: October 17, 2020

Lets try and go back to our roots of mindful living and appreciate our culture which we have long ignored in the guise of modernization

Even though we have entered Unlock 4.0, there is no visible end to this pandemic in the near future. This fear and uncertainty alone is sufficient to give rise to a sense of despair and frustration. There are reports from around the world of increase in the cases of anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

 No one could foresee that this could happen one day but now that COVID crisis is on our heads, let’s take this as an opportunity to grow as an individual and as a community.

 Lets try and go back to our roots of mindful living and appreciate our culture which we have long ignored in the guise of modernization and development. 

In the effort to return to normal, let’s first decide what normal should be?

It is my endeavor to return to a ‘Mindful Normal’ and something as dished out to us by media conglomerates and consumer driven markets.It is time to define your own normal. 

Few of the things that can help take a step towards Mindful Living-

Identify your needs!

This is  one of the most basic steps to lead a mindful life. Ask yourself

  • What and how much do you actually need to live a comfortable life
  • What do you own and how much of it do you actually use 
  • How do you want to spend your time
  •  Identify if the impulse to buy more is the emotional one or the actual physical need
  • Identify the resources and atmosphere that helps you grow the best personally, spiritually and emotionally.
  • Do simple breathing exercises. Keep a time that suits your routine and place separate for this. It will calm your mind help you to focus.

Limit your gadget time

Be honest, how much screen time is being used for work and enhancing your skills and how much is the mindless scrolling. You will be amazed how much time you will have at your hands. 

Your mind will be free of all the unnecessary stress that it gets by junk feed of social media.   

Eat your food with reverence

Give your body and food the respect that they deserve. Pay attention to what you are eating, savor it and enjoy the moment. Be thankful to the food for all the nourishment it provides to your body. Be mindful of how much you are eating. Do not eat in front of any kind of screen.

Talk to your parents and children

Take this time to bond with them. Talk to them about your daily struggles and feelings. Children will also learn to trust you to share their stories and wisdom of age will help you to cope with the stress better. Break away their false sense of perfect world.  

Take this as an opportunity to grow to your best potential and increase your inner strength. The world never be the same as we know it. Take this responsibility and lead the future generations by setting an example of mindful life full of inner beauty and strength. 

Enjoy your own company

If you can’t sit with yourself for 5 mins quietly- don’t you want to understand what’s wrong and where? 

While all these gadgets and outward stimulation of senses might be satisfying a momentary satisfaction but we all know it is just like a bubble.

Lets learn to make peace with yourself and have the courage to change what doesn’t serve you anymore. 

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Vinita Malik

Dentist by profession, Home maker, Blogger, Runner.

