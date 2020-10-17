The Art Of Mindful Living- Lessons Learned From The Pandemic

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Lets try and go back to our roots of mindful living and appreciate our culture which we have long ignored in the guise of modernization
Even though we have entered Unlock 4.0, there is no visible end to this pandemic in the near future. This fear and uncertainty alone is sufficient to give rise to a sense of despair and frustration. There are reports from around the world of increase in the cases of anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
No one could foresee that this could happen one day but now that COVID crisis is on our heads, let’s take this as an opportunity to grow as an individual and as a community.
Lets try and go back to our roots of mindful living and appreciate our culture which we have long ignored in the guise of modernization and development.
In the effort to return to normal, let’s first decide what normal should be?
It is my endeavor to return to a ‘Mindful Normal’ and something as dished out to us by media conglomerates and consumer driven markets.It is time to define your own normal.
Few of the things that can help take a step towards Mindful Living-
This is one of the most basic steps to lead a mindful life. Ask yourself
Be honest, how much screen time is being used for work and enhancing your skills and how much is the mindless scrolling. You will be amazed how much time you will have at your hands.
Your mind will be free of all the unnecessary stress that it gets by junk feed of social media.
Give your body and food the respect that they deserve. Pay attention to what you are eating, savor it and enjoy the moment. Be thankful to the food for all the nourishment it provides to your body. Be mindful of how much you are eating. Do not eat in front of any kind of screen.
Take this time to bond with them. Talk to them about your daily struggles and feelings. Children will also learn to trust you to share their stories and wisdom of age will help you to cope with the stress better. Break away their false sense of perfect world.
Take this as an opportunity to grow to your best potential and increase your inner strength. The world never be the same as we know it. Take this responsibility and lead the future generations by setting an example of mindful life full of inner beauty and strength.
If you can’t sit with yourself for 5 mins quietly- don’t you want to understand what’s wrong and where?
While all these gadgets and outward stimulation of senses might be satisfying a momentary satisfaction but we all know it is just like a bubble.
Lets learn to make peace with yourself and have the courage to change what doesn’t serve you anymore.
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Dentist by profession, Home maker, Blogger, Runner.
Being Mindful In The Times Of The Current COVID-19 Crisis
5 Women Tell Us What It Is Like To Be In A ‘Long-Distance Relationship’ With Their Moms
Are We Teaching Our Children To Hate The LGBT Community In India?
Is Your Home Your Child’s Solace? Do You Know What Her Day Is Really Like?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!