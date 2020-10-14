Looking For Cute, Handmade Clothes For Your Kids? Tarishi Jain’s Ajoobaa Is Just The Thing For You!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
With curated and personalised designs, Tarishi & Nivesh’s Ajoobaa is the go-to for all your cute and handmade children’s clothes needs!
Ajoobaa’s vision is ‘to fulfil untapped handmade fashion needs through virtual skilled manpower pool of under-utilised, rural and old demographic dividend.’ We deal in manufacturing handmade crochet and knitted kids-wear through a network of lady artisans sitting at home. And we give them raw material and necessary wherewithal required to knit or crochet. We also have plans to diversify into women’s and men’s handmade couture in near future.
My maternity leave was the stepping stone to start crocheting full time which I had learnt in the past. The feeling of creating a cute product out of yarn was so magical it motivated me to craft more products. However, the hurdle was handmade products take time. To counter this, we connected with rural artisans. Then, we created a virtual network of skilled team members so the artisans get their share. Plus, the customers’ demand of handmade apparels is also met on time.
People like us for a lot of reasons. Our products are handmade in India with each and every thread carefully woven with love and passion. The designs are unique and curated with utmost perfection so that standardisation and processes are followed.
Most importantly we have come up with a network of skilled lady artisans, thus, eliminating the problem of turnaround time which used to be higher. Lastly we are doing our bit for the society by generating employment for all age groups. Our crocheters range from 21-year-old girls to 70-year-old ladies. They get the work all year round while in the comfort of their homes.
