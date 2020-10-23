After Being Sexually Abused By Various Men, I Only Trust Myself Now!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Due to my experiences, I distrust most men but don’t hate them all. Neither have I forgiven or forgotten them. I consider them lessons.
Trigger warning: This post contains details of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse which may be triggering to survivors.
The woman you become in the future depends on the men you have met in the past. Strong, confident, arrogant (sometimes), distrustful of men, or a feminist – whoever I am today, it is all because of the men who were a part of my life.
Let me start from the beginning, when I was just a few years old. I don’t remember the exact age, but I was in nursery, I think. There was a boy in the neighbourhood, the only son of one of my mother’s friends.
As there were no other kids in the vicinity, the two of us would to play together. At what point those children’s games turned into dirty games, I don’t remember. The only memory I have of that age is him touching me inappropriately on my private parts.
It all used to happen when we were playing alone at my home or his. Ours was an army colony. While ours fathers were at work till evening, our mothers would be busy for hours to fill drinking water from the only community tap in the are. Once they were done with that, the mothers would gossip an talk for hours. This gave him more time to explore my body – that of a very young child.
I was too young to understand what was happening but old enough to know it was not the right thing to do to such a small kid. He would threaten to beat me if I told anyone. This boy was just three or four years older than I was.
I would pray day and night to God to transfer my dad to some other city. And it happened, but too late. We stayed there for over four years and then moved to Mumbai. That city is the only place where no one abused me. For those two years of my life, I was happy.
Then we moved to Delhi, as my father got transferred to Kashmir, and he thought my brother and I needed a stable life. I, my brother and mother moved to Delhi while our father served in the Indian Army.
My father would visit us only for a few months a year when he was on leave. For six years, we stayed on rent and those six years brought back memories from my past.
We changed many rooms (those matchbox-sized rooms can never be called a home) in those six years. One of our landlords (dirty old man) and his son (years older than me) could not resist the manly urge to touch the private parts of a growing girl. I used to (and I still do) hate that old man and his son.
The stinking old man used to grab me tightly in his arms and rub his sharp beard on my cheeks. Sometimes, it happened in front of my mother and brother. Nobody stopped that pervert. And when I was alone at home, his son would hold me tightly and touch and kiss me without my permission.
It was a two-room apartment, and we lived in one of them. There was no wall between the rooms. So, I didn’t even have any place to hide myself. I grew distant and irritated with everyone during that period of my life. Unfortunately, during those six years of staying on rent, the major part was spent in that ugly house.
I had many friends in school, but I still don’t know why I could not tell this to anyone. Maybe because those friends were kids too, and they were incapable of doing anything, just like me.
After I passed 8th standard, we shifted to my grandparents’ house. From then till my marriage, I lived there. While, I was sad to leave my school friends, I was also grateful to get rid of that pervert father and son duo.
I shifted to my paternal grandparents’ house in the hope that, at last, I was in a safe haven now. At that time, we were about 10 people staying at that house, including me, my brother, mother, grandparents, sister, and unmarried uncle and aunties.
I thought who would dare to touch me now, with so many people around to protect me. But I was wrong. Perverts will always find a place and time to do what they wish to do.
Again, I was touched inappropriately by my grandfather’s friend, relatives (men), and a guy from my tuition. This all happened in that safe haven. I won’t even talk about the strangers of the outside world, waiting for the opportunity to grope a girl in crowded buses and markets.
Memories of traveling in the Blue-Line buses of Delhi still haunt me. I grew up accepting that all men are same, and we have to keep ourselves out of their reach to be protected.
When I was a teenager, one day, I gathered the courage and complained about my dada’s friend to my mother. He has tried to, in a drunken state, touch me on Holi. To my disbelief, my mother shrugged this matter off and said, “Don’t worry. He just came once, he won’t come again.” Since then, I stopped sharing such things with anyone.
Some of you might say, sometimes relatives touch us without any bad intention. I agree. However, doesn’t a teenage girl deserve the right to be asked for consent before touching her body?
I used to hate every man on this earth, until I fell in love with a guy (my first love), when I was 18. His voice, behaviour, intellectual nature, and calm manner attracted me. We were friends for the initial few months, and when he proposed to me, I said yes.
I was too innocent to understand that a guy can fake love to fulfil his physical needs. And he didn’t take even a couple of months to express his needs. He wanted to be physically intimate with me. I said no many times, but he started emotionally blackmailing me saying I didn’t trust him enough to have physical relations.
One day, after a lot of his persuasion and my love for him, I said yes. From that day till the date we separated, it was just a physical relationship for him. Whenever I tried to break that relation, his emotional drama stopped me.
After six years, he married a girl of his parents’ choice (they were the same caste, you know) He didn’t even have the guts to tell me about it and broke our six years long relationship without any reason.
It took me a long time to get out of that heartbreak. I got a job, and I made myself busy with work and friends. After regaining my composure, I fell in love again. I thought it would be different this time, but it was a repeated tale. After wasting five years, we went our separate ways.
Reason? Because he was insecure and could not handle my independent nature. He wanted me to agree to all his demands and requests without having a life of my own.
However, heartbreak didn’t affect me a lot this time. I didn’t lose hope, but I was not ready for any temporary relationship now. In fact, I was more confident now. I enjoyed my own company for many months and even went on solo trips, and engaged a lot with my friends and family.
And I hid all dark memories of my past in a box and locked it completely. Even the memory of my sister’s then boyfriend (now husband) trying to kiss me.
I told this to her and my mother. After a few days of breakup, they are together again, and my mother didn’t say a word. She doesn’t talk about it and still asks me to visit my sister.
Due to my ugly experiences, I distrust most men, but I still don’t hate every man. I found my life partner two years ago and got married last year. And I am blessed to have such an understanding and caring man in my life. Today, when I think about my life until now, I don’t regret anything because I never did anything wrong to anyone.
I have neither forgotten my past nor have forgiven those men, but I consider those phases as lessons. Those men, unknowingly, helped me become the woman I am today – self-dependent and self-sufficient. Now, I don’t care what anyone thinks about me. Now, I know when to say No and how to deal with the wrong guys.
In these 32 years of my life, I have learned one thing that nobody will come to your rescue. It’s only you who can change your situation. Not even your parents and god can help you, only you are capable of doing that.
Today, I believe in myself more than I believe my parents, spouse, siblings, friends, and anyone else. Because it was only I who suffered from all this and still stood strong.
I request all parents to listen to their kids when they talk about such experiences. Not everyone is brave enough to handle these situations. They need your love, trust, and support.
Picture credits: Photo by Masha Raymers from Pexels
