Pamper Me, Papa, But Not So Much That I Grow Up A ‘Princess’ Always Dependent On A Man

Love and pamper your daughter, but not so much that she grows up expecting to depend on others all her life – how can that be your love?
We all have come across the term ‘Papa ki Pari’, which means ‘daddy’s girl’. We have seen and witnessed many girls who are overly protected and taken care of by their families. They ask for 100 bucks and get 200.
But, this notion of so called ‘princess treatment’ has become a villain in their path to independence.
These girls develop a sense of codependency and start believing that their life is incomplete without a man. Be it their father, brother, boyfriend, or husband. They expect and always crave for a man’s support and attention in their lives.
They will rarely be using public transport such as a local train or bus (there’s a car for their wishes!) or go shop at a local flea market, or even pay their own share on a date, because of their expectation to be treated like a princess.
But this is not their fault, it’s the fault of their families who believe in the notion of pampering their daughters so much that they don’t really get a reality check in life. If they face any problem, they are immediately told to quit and be in their comfort zone.
But this is not the same case with the sons. They might also be pampered but are given reality checks of life as it is believed that they are the ones who have to be the main bread owner and take care of their families.
Whereas the daughter is believed to live in a bubble of pseudo happiness where she will be married to a prince charming who will fulfil all her wishes the same way her father did.
The family must understand the importance of making their daughters independent. They must make sure that the daughter understands the value of being on her own. Managing her pocket money/salary or accepting a rejection must be experienced by her so that she can be more mature and value the things, life has given her.
