One Day, Soon, I Will Be There

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
While I stand looking at the mountain
scared to take a step
lest I fall.
I see people on the Tip
waving at me
yelling it was easy.
I see people
half way through
smiling and giving
me a look of assurance.
I see people who
just walk past me
taking the leap
without any fear.
I muster courage
take some baby steps
then just stay put
some days.
But I know,
the deep desire
raging within,
will be my fuel
and I will reach the pinnacle
One day
soon
very soon.
How Kanika Gupta Did A Gruelling Solo Trek Without A Guide To The Annapurna Base Camp And Survived To Tell The Tale
5 Sure-Fire Strategies That Have Always Worked For Me When I Need Motivation
Delhi Says, Welcome Back To Street Harassment And Moral Policing!
To The Ex Who Never Really Became An ‘Ex’: Thank You!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!