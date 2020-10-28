During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > One Day, Soon, I Will Be There

One Day, Soon, I Will Be There

Posted: October 28, 2020

While I stand looking at the mountain
scared to take a step
lest I fall.

I see people on the Tip
waving at me
yelling it was easy.

I see people
half way through
smiling and giving
me a look of assurance.

I see people who
just walk past me
taking the leap
without any fear.

I muster courage
take some baby steps
then just stay put
some days.

But I know,
the deep desire
raging within,
will be my fuel
and I will reach the pinnacle

One day
soon
very soon.

write
advertise
intern



