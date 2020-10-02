During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Mask – A Non Negotiable Entity

Posted: October 2, 2020

Face masks have become a health necessity, but why should they be boring? Pump up your outfits with these statement pieces now!

I’ll be sharing my favourite masks, which in today’s time are a non-negotiable entity. From masks that promote local artisanal businesses, to masks that spread the message of self-love, these are the designs that are the new statement.

These masks have been made in a collaboration with Vogue and GQ by the top leading fashion designers of India. All proceeds go to Give India. So friends, let’s all flaunt our masks!

Picture Credits: Photo by Nandhu Kumar from Pexels

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

