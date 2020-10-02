Mask – A Non Negotiable Entity

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Face masks have become a health necessity, but why should they be boring? Pump up your outfits with these statement pieces now!
I’ll be sharing my favourite masks, which in today’s time are a non-negotiable entity. From masks that promote local artisanal businesses, to masks that spread the message of self-love, these are the designs that are the new statement.
These masks have been made in a collaboration with Vogue and GQ by the top leading fashion designers of India. All proceeds go to Give India. So friends, let’s all flaunt our masks!
Here’s a link to my video – https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEYdgqcjgXC/?igshid=1qacaptlhnopx
Picture Credits: Photo by Nandhu Kumar from Pexels
