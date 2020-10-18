Letter To The Womaniya Of India

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
I want you to reflect on your life and figure out if this the path that you wanted to take or if you need to make some changes in your life.
Dearest Womaniya,
This letter is for you, yes for you…..Do you remember who you are? Look in the mirror, and search for the little girl who had dreams in her eyes. Can you see her, look into her eyes and smile at her, and ask her if she is happy. Is this the dream like fairytale that you had envisioned. Are you really living the life that you always wanted or are you buried under the clouds of responsibilities and chores.
In this letter, I want you to ask these harsh questions to yourself and figure out “O Womaniya” that is this the path that you wanted to take or do you need to make some changes in your life.
Go ahead please and ask these questions to yourself and I sincerely hope that you find your answers.
These questions are just a part of my heartfelt effort to ask you all, if you remember who you were? And for you to think if there are any changes that you need to make in your life. More Power to you “O Womaniya”. I only want to end it with a quote “She remembered who she was and the game changed.”
Photo by Mental Health America (MHA) from Pexels
