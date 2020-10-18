During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Letter To The Womaniya Of India

Posted: October 18, 2020

Dearest Womaniya,

This letter is for you, yes for you…..Do you remember who you are? Look in the mirror, and search for the little girl who had dreams in her eyes. Can you see her, look into her eyes and smile at her, and ask her if she is happy. Is this the dream like fairytale that you had envisioned. Are you really living the life that you always wanted or are you buried under the clouds of responsibilities and chores.

In this letter, I want you to ask these harsh questions to yourself and figure out “O Womaniya” that is this the path that you wanted to take or do you need to make some changes in your life.

Know yourself better!

Go ahead please and ask these questions to yourself and I sincerely hope that you find your answers.

  • Are you letting anyone define limits for you?
  • Are you getting self respect or are you letting people trample over you?
  • Are you tolerating or are you giving it back?
  • Have you given your power away or is it still with you?
  • Do you agree that compromise and adjustment are mere jargons being used to make you mellow down?
  • Do you act like a doormat at times to be the ideal woman, daughter-in-law or wife?
  • Whether you are working or not working, do you agree that you are not less than anyone?
  • Are you letting tags define you – homemaker, housewife, just a graduate, working, not working, on a break etc..?
  • Are you getting bogged down by the norms of the society defined for a woman?
  • Are you taking any insults, taunts and disrespect and waiting for things to better?
  • Are you underestimating yourself?
  • Are you apologizing for no fault of yours just to maintain peace in the family?
  • Are you so busy serving others that you have forgotten yourself?
  • Are you making yourself a priority and focussing on self-care?
  • Have you learnt how to say no to the things that you are not okay with?
  • Are you staying in a bad marriage because you believe that a bad marriage is better than staying alone?
  • Does your heart really believes that the men should be allowed to act in a superior manner to us?
  • Are you in a waiting game, where you expect things to better soon?
  • Are you okay with a slap, because you see no other way out?
  • Are you trying to be a superwoman and in the midst of all this losing touch with yourself?
  • Do you agree that you are a warrior?

These questions are just a part of my heartfelt effort to ask you all, if you remember who you were? And for you to think if there are any changes that you need to make in your life. More Power to you “O Womaniya”. I only want to end it with a quote “She remembered who she was and the game changed.”

Photo by Mental Health America (MHA) from Pexels

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

