They Were Meant To Be Together, Then Why Did This Happen?

She longed to see him, to talk to him, to feel him, to hear him say he loved her and this time she would say it back. But the day never came.
“I used to wake up every day just to see him
Then I used to wake up to hear his voice
And now, not his voice, not him
Just broken pieces of me scattered everywhere”
They were just kids, young and dumb kids who knew nothing, cared about nothing, not themselves not even each other. But destiny chose to draw them closer. Wherever they went they ended up together, whichever way, whatever happened and whenever the time or whoever came and whoever left – she was there, and somewhere around he was there too. They knew they belonged to each other and they always dreamt of a future together.
5 years passed, it was time to part, but that’s when they decided to unite, to finally be the cute couple they always desired to be.
They loved each other, cared about each other, celebrated each other’s company and as days passed the connection grew stronger and the feeling was almost magical.
Until one fine day, when the girl started wondering how would it be like to break free from the shackles of the relationship as she felt guilt and pressure. She finally did it, she broke free but at the same time she broke the guy’s heart too. No explanation, no parting words – a goodbye – a cold, soulless adieu.
If only that was the end, but no, oh no she had to come back, only to treat him like a lifeless toy that she played with whenever she felt like. They came together and fell apart.
She sought pleasure in blaming and accusing him for whatever happened or whatever went wrong. Little did she know that she was playing with his feelings and moulding him into becoming a heartless being who was not anymore the once cheerful and sweet guy she fell for. She never failed to hurt him the very few times they met. She made sure that every word she uttered penetrated deep into his heart. Every time he asked her if she loved him, she dodged the question.
It worked perfectly for he soon stopped asking and eventually stopped saying it too. They were no longer together, she hoped the break would end soon and that they would fall back together. But they fell apart, farther than ever.
This time she could no longer take it, they had never been on such a long break before. She longed to see him, to talk to him, to feel him, to hear him say he loved her and this time she would say it back.
But the day never came.
Every time she tried to talk to him, he would push her away, turned her down. He turned to his own world, evolved into a monster – a heartless monster who paid no heed to the words of the girl. The girl who once was heartless and still is, her heart broken into pieces and scattered everywhere. She just couldn’t bring herself to forget him, for he haunted her thoughts, inhabited her mind and invaded her dreams.
The break was longer than ever, maybe because it wasn’t really a break, maybe because it was THE END.
Image source: a still from the film Tamasha
An 18-year old girl
