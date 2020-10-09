During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Of The Girls Who Only Remain As Black And White Pictures…

Posted: October 9, 2020

How do you explain the cold cruel deaths of the young girls who dared to speak up when all they remain are as black and white pictures?

What is to be said

of cold cruel deaths

How do you explain

when all that remains

is news in papers

Black and white pictures

of girls who weren’t safe

but still unafraid

Who did things their way

And dared disobey

If you’re a woman

then it’s a challenge.

A version of this was earlier published here.

Picture credits: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

huma-writes

Huma Masood is a published author on Amazon. She blogs on Silken Scribblings. She loves

""