Of The Girls Who Only Remain As Black And White Pictures…

How do you explain the cold cruel deaths of the young girls who dared to speak up when all they remain are as black and white pictures?
What is to be said
of cold cruel deaths
How do you explain
when all that remains
is news in papers
Black and white pictures
of girls who weren’t safe
but still unafraid
Who did things their way
And dared disobey
If you’re a woman
then it’s a challenge.
A version of this was earlier published here.
Picture credits: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels
Huma Masood is a published author on Amazon. She blogs on Silken Scribblings. She loves
