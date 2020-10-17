Be A Tourist In Your Own City!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
I explored my own city like a tourist one day, I pen down my beautiful experience, and urge you to awaken the tourist in you too!
Arriving recently from a cozy hill town, I have been wondering what motivated me to get up in the early hours of the morning every day, without an alarm, in that chilly weather. I am a person who usually loves to start the day with a morning walk.
But for the past couple of years, I had been losing that urge. Pondering over it for some days, I think I get it now. The explorer in me was awakened in those seven days spent in the mountains. Every day that week, I went in different directions, taking unexplored roads and discovering beautiful spots and places.
Today when I woke up in the morning, I pushed myself to lace up and took a right instead of the usual left. Somehow, the tourist switch got turned on inside me.
I realized we all have that exploratory gene in us. We use it differently, either to explore places, books, skills, knowledge or adventure. The list is endless. We can all use that gene to explore our true selves!
People look at tourists differently. But they are the ones, who admire and add the charm to the everyday streets we live in, the houses, the pathways.
A change in perspective, losing that rigidness, is all that is required to see the magic happen.
I believe that by raising our own vibration, we can raise the vibration and energy of people and places around us. So sing and hum, and be merrier around all people and in all places
We are no different and also bloom like the flower, Morning Glory – it blooms in the morning, in the sunshine, in the rain, in the fresh air. Let us not devoid ourselves of these natural pleasures which we are supposed to attain.
I finished my humming and the walk with the most favourite song of mine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9A94NFAHVM
Reach home, looking great, feeling wonderful and inspired…
Photo by Mental Health America (MHA) from Pexels
Human, Mental Health Advocate, Entrepreneur, Writer, Composter, Energy healer, Friend of Earth, Insta @nehajubinm, Twitter @
