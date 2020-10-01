During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Autumn Knocking

Posted: October 1, 2020

A mother is in dilemma, whether to sell her family home or not. She beautifully pens down her emotions in this heartfelt poem

Fallen, dead leaves

Covered the driveway

She stood watching

The marital home

Family waiting

To claim inheritance

Avarice raging

Pushing for mothers’ assent

Sell the house, sell the house

Shift with the children

How can you manage alone?

Her husband had built

The family home

Not to be sold for greed

But to be enjoyed in need

Should she give in?

Was it her motherly duty?

To agree and comply?

Holding her widow’s weed

Recalling her husband’s creed

She decided not to accede

No

Shocked daughter and son

Fumed and fretted

Cajoled and threatened

To abandon their mother

In firm silence

She stood watching

Selfish progeny at play

Beauty in decay of

Autumn leaves falling

Promising herself to

Find a new way.

Picture Credits: Picture by David Frampton from Pexels

