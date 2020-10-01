Autumn Knocking

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
A mother is in dilemma, whether to sell her family home or not. She beautifully pens down her emotions in this heartfelt poem
Fallen, dead leaves
Covered the driveway
She stood watching
The marital home
Family waiting
To claim inheritance
Avarice raging
Pushing for mothers’ assent
Sell the house, sell the house
Shift with the children
How can you manage alone?
Her husband had built
The family home
Not to be sold for greed
But to be enjoyed in need
Should she give in?
Was it her motherly duty?
To agree and comply?
Holding her widow’s weed
Recalling her husband’s creed
She decided not to accede
No
Shocked daughter and son
Fumed and fretted
Cajoled and threatened
To abandon their mother
In firm silence
Selfish progeny at play
Beauty in decay of
Autumn leaves falling
Promising herself to
Find a new way.
Picture Credits: Picture by David Frampton from Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an
Vendetta [#ShortStory]
The Power Puff Girl! [#ShortStory]
Why Is It So Wrong If A Newly Married Woman Wishes NOT To Stay With Her In-Laws?
After Living With Her Dark Memories For Years, She Knew What To Do When She Saw Him
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!