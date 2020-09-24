Wonderful Kitchen Hacks From A Senior Mom’s Diary

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Our mothers and grandmothers are a storehouse of knowledge, here are some everyday hacks from them that will hopefully make your life easier!
Our mothers are always rich in ideas and hacks. They have passed them down to us as well, probably at the time when they were putting their heart and soul in the kitchen. They have many tips to share with our generation to make our life easier. Sharing a few hacks. Maybe we all can relate to them.
1) We all keep the curries and dals in the pressure cooker for long after they are cooked, not knowing the fact that steam causes acidity. If used on a regular basis, one may develop gastric problems.
2) If you are going on a long journey and want to pack some stuffed chapatis/paranthas, to savor on the way. Knead the dough with milk, instead of water for ultimate soft parathas.
3) Sudden guests at home and demand of all-time favorite Rajma Rice? But Rajmah takes a long time to cook, soaking for some hours and then cooking for at least half an hour.
Don’t you worry, our moms have the solution for this too! Take raw Rajma, and cook for two whistles in the pressure cooker. Meanwhile, keep the tempering ready. Open the lid of the cooker, add some ice-cubes and tempering, pressure cook for 20 minutes. You are good to go with that finger-licking dish.
4) Adding a little cream while cooking palak(spinach) paneer, will enhance its taste.
5) Grease the upper layer of atta dough with a little oil and cover with a wet cloth, to avoid thick crust and to maintain its freshness for long.
6) If we put a little water in the milk pan before boiling milk in it, it will prevent the building of milk’s thick layer on the pan base.
7) If you have a good amount of leftover cooked daal, and you wish not to waste it. Yes, you can make it fresh again! Take some ghee, add some cumin seeds, hing(asafoetida) powder, black pepper powder and some water. Let the water boil, add that daal and let it boil for some time. Add chopped coriander leaves. Surely nobody will be able to guess that this is the same leftover daal.
8) Have any leftover chapati, you can turn it into a yummy healthy fritter by just applying some spicy besan batter. Spread oil/ghee on Tawa, keep chapati on it, apply besan batter. Flip the chapati, and apply besan batter on another side as well. Cook both sides by flipping at regular intervals. Your yummylicious wheat fritter is ready.
9) Have some leftover chapatis, heat them on tawa. Add some ghee and sugar. Grind them in the mixer. Yummy Sweet Churi is ready to eat.
10) Want to retain young looks forever. Everyday soak two pieces of any nuts available in the kitchen- Cashews, Almonds, Walnuts, Peanuts, Raisins, etc. Eat them every morning. Within a few days, you will see the glow on your face.
I hope these tips will help you in saving your time in the kitchen and keeping you fit & healthy.
Special thanks to my mom- Mrs Parvinder Kaur for sharing these wonderful tips.
Picture Credits: Still from the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’
