To All The Girls Out There, Our Little Imperfections Are What Make Us Unique & Beautiful!

Posted: September 9, 2020
Don’t worry about your flaws and imperfections, says the poet, because these very imperfections make you what you are!

Sticks and stones have broken my bones
But words have broken my heart
When someone’s told me I’m not pretty
It’s torn my world apart

We’ve looked at all those pretty girls
On covers of magazines
All we’ve said then is
I wish I were as pretty, as lean

Am I really beautiful?
Often we’ve asked ourselves
We’ve let our minds deny it
Without listening to what the heart tells

It says that beauty is acceptance
Being comfortable in our own skin
It isn’t measured by the makeup on our faces
But by how radiant our hearts are within

Let people say what they want to
We’re way above what they do
I’m my own version of pretty
You’re the best version of you

So lets join hands and hold our heads high
And put on a strong front
We’re pretty, we’re beautiful, we’re bold
But the best thing is – we’re confident

Lets accept ourselves for what we are
Our little flaws and imperfections
Because these little things are what make us unique
Make us see beauty in our reflections.

First published here.

Image source: Maryia Plashchyn on pexels

""