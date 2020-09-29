Re-Discover The Magic Of Books With Qwerty Thoughts’ Reading And Experience Sharing Platform

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Qwerty Thoughts launched a social reading and experience-sharing platform, where people can connect and read books together.
Just imagine – a world without books or libraries. We would never know the past beyond 3-4 generations. For over 5000 years, have been used as a medium to carry forward whatever experiences humanity has discovered to future generations.
Most of us will agree on this that the biggest currency human beings can earn in their lives is ‘Experiences.’ We read books to gain experiences, perspectives, entertainment, or knowledge.
But the experiences and knowledge that is gained by every reader are very exclusive. No one knows what the other person learned from a book. Thus, knowledge sharing and collective learning is the key to shorten the learning curve.
“Learn from the wisdom of others. You can’t live long enough to experience everything yourself.”
– Founder, Qwerty Thoughts
Qwerty Thoughts has launched a one-of-its-kind social reading and experience-sharing platform, where people from any part of the world can connect with like-minded readers and read books together, as well as discuss and share their experiences inside books, all in real-time.
On QwertyThoughts.com, anyone can create their own online book community, start virtual reading rooms, find like-minded readers and connect over the books that they want to discuss.
Live chat and discussions can happen on every paragraph, where you can share your perspectives and learn what others have to say. You can also share paragraphs from a book on social media or embed them anywhere on the internet, just like you share quotes from your favourite books.
This creates multiple entry points for a book, eventually increasing its discoverability. And also brings credibility to the shared content as clicking on the paragraph brings you inside the book, at that very page of the paragraph.
The book will never be judged by its cover anymore, but by its content.
Qwerty Thoughts is focused on changing the way people perceive books and revolutionise how they are discovered, discussed, shared and experienced.
This also helps authors and publishers to connect directly with their readers and get detailed feedback of what people are talking about inside their books, which is more relevant than just getting a review or rating.
Hop on the journey of community reading, and experience “Live Books” to live a million lives, in this lifetime.
The Global Book Community Awards is the flagship event of Qwerty Thoughts, with its first edition being organised in 2020.
The Global Book Community Awards (GBCA) 2020 celebrates the passion for books. These awards recognise and reward the spirit, achievements and efforts of knowledge-sharing and book communities across the globe.
Qwerty Thoughts strongly believes that these communities play a big role in bringing people closer to books and thus shaping the future of humankind.
GBCA 2020 received nominations from book communities, including book clubs, reading communities, author-led communities, genre-based reading groups, literary societies and more, from over 30+ countries worldwide.
Picture credits: Photo by Vincenzo Malagoli from Pexels
I am a confused cat woman with a penchant for writing 🙂
