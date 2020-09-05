Everything You Need To Know About Anemia

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Statistics indicate anemia to be the reason for about 20-40 % maternal deaths in the country, but women still lack information to tackle this condition.
Anemia is the most prevalent nutritional deficiency disorder in the world. While it affects all the age groups, preschoolers, pregnant women and non-pregnant women of childbearing age happen to be at the highest risk. Adolescent girls are equally vulnerable to iron deficiency anemia due to the onset of menstruation as there is blood loss every month and the iron consumption does not go in sync with the amount of iron required on daily basis i.e the RDA (Required dietary allowances).
If the National Family Health Survey Statistics is to be believed, every second Indian woman is suffering from anemia and one in five maternal deaths is directly due to anemia. Even then so many women are unaware of anemia and it’s effects on their body. In fact, it is estimated that about 20-40% of maternal deaths in India are due to anemia. Lack of awareness about anemia is considered to be a prime reason for the neglect.
Anemia is a condition that occurs when the red blood cells do not carry enough oxygen to the tissues of the body. According to WHO, anemia is a condition in which the Hemoglobin (Hb) content of blood is lower than normal as a result of deficiency of one more essential nutrient regardless of the cause of such deficiencies.
The primary cause of anemia is due to an inadequate supply of nutrients like Iron. Folic acid, Vitamin B12, proteins, amino acid, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and B complex vitamins like Niacin and pantothenic acid as these are required for maintenance of Hemoglobin levels in the body. Hence, each of these nutrients becomes extremely important for the health of a woman.
-Mild anemia means Hemoglobin levels ranging from 10-11.9g/dl
Moderate anemia is means Hemoglobin levels ranging from 7.9.9g/dl
Severe anemia means Hemoglobin levels less than 7g/dl
Various studies suggest that Anemia is rampant in a developing country like India due to the following-
-Poor eating habits (Not eating enough fruits, vegetables, legumes, and foods rich in Vitamin C)
-Lack of access to healthcare (affordability is an issue).
-The difficulty is diagnosing Anemia (most of the times it goes unnoticed OR undiagnosed)
-Iron supplementation programs in India haven’t been successful so far (due to lack of awareness about Iron as an important micro-nutrient).
Women are more likely to suffer from Nutritional deficiencies as compared to men and you could say this has a lot to do with a women’s reproductive biology, In short menstruation, pregnancy, lactation, perimenopause, and Menopause.
The symptoms of iron deficiency anemia could be mild at first and most women would come to know only after a routine blood check-up.
The symptoms of moderate to severe anemia are as follows:
-General fatigue
-Cold hand and feet
-Pale skin
-Shortness of breath
-Cravings to eat unusual items like ice, dirt, and clay.
-Dizziness
-Brittle nails
-Headache
-fast or irregular heartbeat
-Tingling sensation in the feet
-Tongue soreness
-Weakness
The best way to correct anemia is to add foods rich in iron and vitamins which are essential to hemoglobin and red blood cell production.
Iron is of two types:
The recommended daily intake for an average Female adult is 18mg/day.
Iron
India has nearly 355 million menstruating women and almost 50% of them are known to be Iron deficient. Low Iron levels indicate Fatigue, poor immunity, poor performance at school and work, and dull-looking skin. Since Iron is required for healthy red blood cells, including enough iron-rich foods in the diet becomes imperative.
Sources of Iron :
Green leafy vegetables(Spinach/kale/beet green/romaine lettuce)
-Nuts (pistachios/cashews/Pine nuts)
-Garden cress seeds
-Liver
-Lamb meat
-Seafood ( Tuna/salmon/halibut/sardines)
-Dried fruits
-Beans (Kidney beans/chickpeas/black eyed beans/soybean/peas)
-Legumes
-Amaranth
-Oats
-Quinoa
-Flaxseeds
-Sesame seeds
-Pumpkin seeds
-Hemp seeds
-Sunflower seeds
VITAMIN B 12
Vitamin B 12 is required for the development of healthy red blood cells. Hence, lack of Vitamin B12 deficiency may again lead to fatigue, tingling sensation in the extremities, weight loss, and menstrual issues.
Sources of Vitamin B 12:
FOLIC ACID
Folic acid is another nutrient required by women in order to make healthy red blood cells. The absence of enough folic acid in the body can predispose you to anemia. Hence, adding enough folic acid to the diet is important.
Sources of Folic acid:
VITAMIN C
Vitamin C is required for the absorption of iron in the body. Not having enough Vitamin C in the body can lead to lesser absorption of Iron ultimately leading to Iron deficiency in women. Hence, the diet needs to have foods rich in Vitamin C.
Sources of Vitamin C:
Image source: Unsplash
A Nutritionist, Clinical Dietitian, Speaker, health/fitness blogger, online show host,menu planner, menstrual health
Are You Suffering From Anemia And Don’t Know About It?
8 Tasty Breakfast Ideas To Take Care Of Your Iron Requirements
Women’s Health Problems That We Cannot Afford To Ignore
This Software Can Save Hundreds Of Pregnant Women From Dying During Childbirth
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!