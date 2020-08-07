You Are Never Too Old To Make New Friends, Are You?

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Are we done with making friends before we’re adults? Here’s why the poet says it is better when you’re older when you pick your friends.
You are in your twenties/thirties/xties
And you think you are stuck with the friends you made
When you were younger and happier
I want you to know and understand
You are dead wrong
There is no end date to which you can make new friends
Yes, it’s harder but it isn’t impossible
In fact, it’s better this way
You’re at the right age for forging real connections
For you know who you are and what you want
Unlike in the past, you don’t have to conform
You can choose people you actually want to hang with
Without worrying about fitting in
Without caring about what the world thinks of you
Isn’t that worth the fear of reaching out to strangers?
Or putting in time and patience for friendship to blossom?
In the end, the choice is in your hands
Of making friends who totally get you
Or letting the status quo take over
So that you never dare to expand your circle
First published here.
Image source: StockSnap on Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Mahevash Shaikh is a millennial blogger, author, and poet who writes about mental health, culture,
Everybody Needs Love, But Do You Know Where To Look, Baby? #ValentinesDaySpecial
Be THAT Woman – The One Who Loves, Inspires And Respects Other Women!
Life Without Boundaries – I Had None And This Is What Followed!
Now That You’re Married, Here’s What Not To Do To Your Friends Who Are Still Single!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!