During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > You Are Never Too Old To Make New Friends, Are You?

You Are Never Too Old To Make New Friends, Are You?

Posted: August 7, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Are we done with making friends before we’re adults? Here’s why the poet says it is better when you’re older when you pick your friends.

You are in your twenties/thirties/xties
And you think you are stuck with the friends you made
When you were younger and happier
I want you to know and understand
You are dead wrong
There is no end date to which you can make new friends

Yes, it’s harder but it isn’t impossible
In fact, it’s better this way
You’re at the right age for forging real connections
For you know who you are and what you want

Unlike in the past, you don’t have to conform
You can choose people you actually want to hang with
Without worrying about fitting in
Without caring about what the world thinks of you
Isn’t that worth the fear of reaching out to strangers?
Or putting in time and patience for friendship to blossom?

In the end, the choice is in your hands
Of making friends who totally get you
Or letting the status quo take over
So that you never dare to expand your circle

First published here.

Image source: StockSnap on Pixabay

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Mahevash Shaikh

Mahevash Shaikh is a millennial blogger, author, and poet who writes about mental health, culture,

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Love Is All We Need

Everybody Needs Love, But Do You Know Where To Look, Baby? #ValentinesDaySpecial

Be THAT Woman – The One Who Loves, Inspires And Respects Other Women!

Life Without Boundaries – I Had None And This Is What Followed!

Now That You’re Married, Here’s What Not To Do To Your Friends Who Are Still Single!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Marriages May Be Made In Heaven, But These 6 Women’s Rishta Stories Are Straight From Hell!
To All The Married Women Braving The Struggle, We Have Constantly Failed You!
Alexa, Siri And Cortana; Isn’t It Time We Ungendered Our Virtual Assistants?
Why Was Shankuntala Devi A Woman’s Predicament Instead Of The Story Of A Mathematical Genius?

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Women entrepreneur in India: Aaradhee Mehta

Day In The Life Of: Swati Roy, Eureka Bookstore

easy recipes

10 Yum, Easy Recipes That Can Save You During The Lockdown (And After Too!)

Why I Feel It Is OK To Cry In Front Of My Daughter

Common beauty treatments for women with adverse effects

How Safe Are Beauty Treatments For Women?

Beauty and women

Beauty – An Enigma Unresolved

""