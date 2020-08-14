The Movie Shakuntala Devi, Does One Clear Act- Not Making Shakuntala A Devi

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Shakuntala Devi is a story about the woman made of transgressions, her commitment to become a big woman despite the normative that there is always a big man
The movie Shakuntala Devi does one clear act, of not making Shakuntala a Devi. The movie takes us back to the 1930s of Bangalore where we learn about the emancipation of this five-year-old prodigy who could exceptionally do incredulously complicated mathematical questions in a matter of seconds.
Shakuntala Devi is a story about the woman made of transgressions, her commitment to become a big woman despite the normative that there is always a big man, and a big woman isn’t even a thing that could be seen as a radical emotion by a five-year-old girl. She hated her mother for keeping quiet.
In a scene where she holds a rifle and shoots the lover and blows his ear off, we could see that how a weapon that was to be only a man’s business and accessory, Shakuntala not only tries to hold it but also exercises its function. The rebellious Shakuntala cuts off her ties with her lineage and starts performing her ‘maths’ as she would say in a very subversive attire by draping a sari and two pigtails, and later epitomized the Human-Computer.
Well, I believe the story is more than about Shakuntala Devi’s, rather it focuses more on the tensions that the mother-daughter share coming from the previous generation. Anu, the daughter of the great woman feels suffocated and starts hating her mother for asserting her decisions on her. Well, we see, how Shakuntala who always exercised an agency of her own doesn’t let her daughter have it for herself. And all our major debates on feminism conclude at one simple point, maybe? Agency.
Well, we also know that the movie is inspired by Shakuntala Devi’s story but it’s not biographical, also because it’s narrated by her daughter and focuses more on their relationship, which wasn’t very sweet if you see.
Apart from the general counter-arguments that the movie poses to the paternalistic set up of society, like why could a woman alone not move to London to gain autonomy? Why do men always want women to need them, and why’s that independent woman, who abandons the limitations and laughs out too clearly scare men?
Well, if I had to pick one major aspect of the movie, it shall be the idea of motherhood. The question of what should have Shaukntala’s mother have done to save Sharda, why she couldn’t speak up for her daughters?
Similarly, we see how in our society motherhood becomes an impediment for those women who wish to be anything more than ‘a mother’. I would always think why would people say, that motherhood makes a woman complete? The pre-conceived notion about maternity also forces women to feel subconsciously incomplete without having a child.
We see that Shakuntala’s decision to raise a child limits her to the house and puts her in the conflict where she had to choose between raising her daughter or following her career. We see that Shakuntala chooses her career, as a woman couldn’t have both, she starts feeling left out when she knows the first word that her daughter said wasn’t normal, it wasn’t ‘maa’. also, the movie tries to question the very rigid notions of ‘Maternity Instinct’.
The expectations of the daughter Anu were a life of normalcy, a normal mother with who she could live in a normal house, but to that, we hear Shakuntala saying if she could be amazing, why should she be normal?
The expectations from a woman to raise her child shunning the careerist aspirations have been normalized that if a woman does her career to, she’s pulled down from the pedestal and often villainized.
We see that her husband was relatively a progressive man, but because Shakuntala was the storm, she couldn’t stay in one place. She also called her husband homosexual trying to normalize the taboo, well explaining that context is likely to create a digression.
When we try to actualize, what the movie had wanted to say? We see how sometimes women of an agency to fail to understand it. Also that a woman can’t have it all, if she desires too many things, she cant’ unlike men.
