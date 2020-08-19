During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Plight Of A Failed Mother- Poem

Plight Of A Failed Mother- Poem

Posted: August 19, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

This beautiful poem talks about the pressures of existing as a “good mother” that society puts on women.

Her bundle of joy as she enveloped in her arms,
She felt as if to her wounds God had applied a soothing balm.
With every step of her child, she learned many things and grew as a mother,
With the comforting thought that except motherhood,can there be any greater joy, other?

Her night and day and also her life centered around him,
Except being a mother, all her other identies had ceased to exist, it seemed.
Experiencing the joy of creation and of nurturing,
After becoming a mother, everyday in new territories,she was venturing.

High on the pedestal,as a mother, the world had made her sit,
The crown of being a ‘mother’ had never let her relax,a bit.
For her child’s every achievement,she was never praised,
But the day he faltered, questions on her upbringing were raised.
The pedestal  she had been risen to, had always been unstable,
A slight mistake will raise questions on her upbringing,had been a fear, perpetual.

She never felt the same joy that she had felt on the day,
When her new born  baby calmly in her arms lay.
How he grows and what he becomes will decide what kind of a mother she has been,
In her child’s achievements and failures, her success as a mother, will be seen.

Many times she had tried to brush the thoughts and pressure, aside, Enjoying just being a mother with pride.
The adjectives attributed to motherhood she detest and hate,
How can society according to their whims to a mother, rate.

How she wish to enjoy every phase of motherhood without any  long list of expectations,
Relishing every bit of the bliss without instructions and suggestions.
If equality is the norm everywhere,a mother too deserves some  respite,
A little space to move, to breathe,to falter and to stand again with father too taking some responsibilities in his stride.

Vaishali Dubey

A teacher,blogger, poet and a mother.

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

And Our Daughters Will Never Face The Same

Wasn’t It Her Life, Her Body, And Her Choice To Make?

A Beautiful Heart: Ammumma’s Story

Chinmayee's Question

Chinmayee’s Question

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi Made Me Wonder Why Women Cannot Be Both Ambitious And Good Mothers
My Son Knows About Periods Since He Was 5 And Today, He Is The Most Supportive When I Bleed!
Don’t Look For Educated And Independent Brides If You’re Only Going To Kill All Her Dreams!
Hidimbi
Despite All She Did For Them, Why Is Hidimbi Not Respected As The 1st Pandava Queen?

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

It’s Not Harassment, Or Is It?

8 Places Where You Can Enjoy Delicious Street Food In Chennai, And That Too Under A Small Budget

A widow in India

Why Didn’t Professor Bose Attend The Wedding?

“Chhota Bheem Is Strong And Chutki Tires Quickly” Do We Want To Give This Skewed Message To Our Children?

5 Electrifying Women Writers In Bengali Literature You Should Be Reading

""