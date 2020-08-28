Baby Virushka Reminds Us Of 10 Star Kid ‘Facts’ The Media Thought We Should Know

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘parents-to-be’ news has transformed the entire country into one merry and joyous bunch, and GASP the media has another munchkin to obsess over!
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Hardik Pandya, various celebrities have shared their ‘good news’ with their fans in 2020. While celebrities are welcoming little ones to their families, the media is eagerly waiting to pen headlines about them.
Yes, there’s no denying that fans have always been curious about their favourite celebrities. What do they eat? What is their skincare regimen? How can I put together the same ‘airport look’ as Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor? The go-to source for answering all these questions is the media.
While fans are always eager to devour some fresh and crisp Bollywood gossip, the media is equally happy to serve them. But, do the fans really wish to know, “Who changes Taimur’s diapers?” and “How does Inaaya Naumi Kemmu jump in muddy puddles?” Is there a limit?
To what extent will the media go?
“Taimur Ali Khan went for a poop.” Okay. What am I supposed to do with this piece of information?
These types of irrelevant, trivial information keep on making rounds on the Internet all the time and frankly, readers are exhausted of it.
Here are just some of the ‘facts’ the media thought people should know.
Inside Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor attends with Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain rides pillion
This article further informs us that “Taimur held two balls in his hands.” Thank you for such precise information.
Bollywood celebs agree to Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s answers as the filmmaker asks the little munchkins if they like his shoes and clothes!
This article solves the mystery.
Taimur Ali Khan Engrossed In Colouring Book And Passionately Playing Drums Prove He Is A Born Artist
We wish he becomes a great painter or drummer in the future!
Taimur Breaks Into a Dance at Karan Johar’s Twins’ Birthday Bash
Multitalented.
Mehr Dhupia Bedi Won’t Be Joining Roohi And Yash Johar’s Birthday Celebrations. Because, Zzz…
Too sad.
Karan Johar’s munchkins Yash and Roohi saying ‘go Corona’ is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today – watch
Go Corona! Corona Go!
Cuteness alert! Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi yawning in this picture are all of us on a Tuesday morning
‘Nuff said.
Revealed! The Guest List For Taimur Ali Khan’s First Birthday Bash
We wish we were a part of it too!
The cutest pictures from Misha Kapoor’s park date with Mira Rajput Kapoor
Who knew?
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Jumps In ‘Muddy Puddles’ Wearing The Cutest Raincoat And Matching Boots
From yawning to jumping puddles, the media is ever ready to record everything these star kids do and transform it into breaking news. And now when the clock is ticking and the world is waiting for Kareena Kapoor’s second child and Anushka Sharma’s little one to arrive, we audiences are just waiting in anticipation and apprehension to see what the media has in stock to spice up the drama.
Here’s to more hilarious trivialities coming your way!
Anamika is an English literature student with a strong inclination towards feminism, women issues and
