During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > Baby Virushka Reminds Us Of 10 Star Kid ‘Facts’ The Media Thought We Should Know

Baby Virushka Reminds Us Of 10 Star Kid ‘Facts’ The Media Thought We Should Know

Posted: August 28, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘parents-to-be’ news has transformed the entire country into one merry and joyous bunch, and GASP the media has another munchkin to obsess over!

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Hardik Pandya, various celebrities have shared their ‘good news’ with their fans in 2020. While celebrities are welcoming little ones to their families, the media is eagerly waiting to pen headlines about them. 

Yes, there’s no denying that fans have always been curious about their favourite celebrities. What do they eat? What is their skincare regimen?  How can I put together the same ‘airport look’ as Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor? The go-to source for answering all these questions is the media.

While fans are always eager to devour some fresh and crisp Bollywood gossip, the media is equally happy to serve them. But, do the fans really wish to know, “Who changes Taimur’s diapers?” and “How does Inaaya Naumi Kemmu jump in muddy puddles?” Is there a limit?

To what extent will the media go?

“Taimur Ali Khan went for a poop.” Okay. What am I supposed to do with this piece of information?

These types of irrelevant, trivial information keep on making rounds on the Internet all the time and frankly, readers are exhausted of it.

Here are just some of the ‘facts’ the media thought people should know.

Taimur held two balls in his hands

Inside Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor attends with Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain rides pillion

This article further informs us that “Taimur held two balls in his hands.” Thank you for such precise information.

Do K Jo’s kids like shoes and clothes?

Bollywood celebs agree to Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s answers as the filmmaker asks the little munchkins if they like his shoes and clothes!

This article solves the mystery.

Our best wishes

Taimur Ali Khan Engrossed In Colouring Book And Passionately Playing Drums Prove He Is A Born Artist

We wish he becomes a great painter or drummer in the future!

Newsflash, kids dance!

Taimur Breaks Into a Dance at Karan Johar’s Twins’ Birthday Bash

Multitalented.

Oh no, the guests didn’t make it…

Mehr Dhupia Bedi Won’t Be Joining Roohi And Yash Johar’s Birthday Celebrations. Because, Zzz…

Too sad.

Did you try this remedy?

Karan Johar’s munchkins Yash and Roohi saying ‘go Corona’ is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today – watch

Go Corona! Corona Go!

Yawn

Cuteness alert! Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi yawning in this picture are all of us on a Tuesday morning

‘Nuff said.

Got your invitation?

Revealed! The Guest List For Taimur Ali Khan’s First Birthday Bash

We wish we were a part of it too!

Yes, kids love parks.

The cutest pictures from Misha Kapoor’s park date with Mira Rajput Kapoor

Who knew?

And they jump in puddles too.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Jumps In ‘Muddy Puddles’ Wearing The Cutest Raincoat And Matching Boots

From yawning to jumping puddles, the media is ever ready to record everything these star kids do and transform it into breaking news. And now when the clock is ticking and the world is waiting for Kareena Kapoor’s second child and Anushka Sharma’s little one to arrive, we audiences are just waiting in anticipation and apprehension to see what the media has in stock to spice up the drama.

Here’s to more hilarious trivialities coming your way!

Anamika Mohanta

Anamika is an English literature student with a strong inclination towards feminism, women issues and

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

It’s Too Negative! Bollywood Actress And Fashion Diva Sonam Kapoor Quits Twitter

These Insensitive Comments On Rape By Multiple Celebs Tell Us, Salman Is In August Company

papon csa

Papon May Be A Celebrity, But There’s Zero Excuse For Kissing A 11 y.o

We Create Monsters When We Create ‘Gods’; Don’t Put Them On A Pedestal

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Unknown Face Of My Mother
This MIL DIL Madness Stops With Us; We Break The Chain
Why Are Sacrificing And Adjusting Two Of The Most Valued Qualities Of A Wife Even Today?
I Can Tell You From My Experience That Skinny Girls Are Body Shamed And Bone Shamed All The Time!

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Could We Please Have A Little Praise For The Daughter-in-law?

Women's Web I Stood Up Contest Logo

The I Stood Up Blogathon

Inspiring Woman Of The Day

Why We Must Stop Asking “When Is The Good News?”

stridhan

What Is Stridhan? How Can Women Protect This Wealth That Belongs Only To Them By Law?