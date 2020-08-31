During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > A Feminist Love?

A Feminist Love?

Posted: August 31, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Words reflecting “love” and yearning voiced by women.

If I could hold your thoughts and tie them to mine,

If I could make you see through my unwritten verse,

If I could make you believe what I spoke in your absence,

And make you feel what you had never felt.

If I could convince you that I had never lied,

In the presence of your memory or even beyond,

I never aspire to drift to an alternate pace,

And never demand for you to revert this touch.

It appears as a crossroad or a puzzle at every step,

In spite of the books we read or the visions we seek,

If I could make you travel with me to an endless path,

And never return in search of a perfect end.

I sometimes wish to dedicate you a verse,

In fact every word I write or every art I draw,

If I could make you read me through my works,

And build a literature just for you to judge.

In the freedom of my choice or a closing tie,

I would have chosen you over every life,

If I could make you choose me in return as well,

And reverse the fate that prohibits such turn.

Image source: Pexels

Amrita Sharma

a writer, a Ph.D. student, a believer, a poet-in-making...

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Exit Wound I Lived (No, Existed!) Through After You Dumped Me

curls

When Love Is In The Hair!

letter to my daughter

A Letter To My Beloved Daughter: Part 7

10 Years And An Overdue Intervention

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

lack of boundaries
A Lack Of Boundaries Between Indian Men And Their Parents Could Be Our Biggest Marriage Killer!
Baby Virushka Reminds Us Of 10 Star Kid ‘Facts’ The Media Thought We Should Know
Masaba Masaba
Masaba Masaba Is A Glamorous Watch, Glossing Over Real Struggles Even Privileged Women Can Have
Let The Courts Decide Rhea Chakraborty’s Guilt. How About We Look At Our Sexism?

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Why I Feel It Is OK To Cry In Front Of My Daughter

Five Bollywood Movies That Took A Stand Against Honour Killing In India

daughters should support parents

The Law Says I Have A Right To Support My Parents, But My Husband And In Laws Will Have None Of It!

5 Reasons Why Every Woman Should Be Financially Independent

Book review: Nandini Krishnan's Hitched

Hitched: A Close Look At Arranged Marriage

""