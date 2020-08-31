A Feminist Love?

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Words reflecting “love” and yearning voiced by women.
If I could hold your thoughts and tie them to mine,
If I could make you see through my unwritten verse,
If I could make you believe what I spoke in your absence,
And make you feel what you had never felt.
If I could convince you that I had never lied,
In the presence of your memory or even beyond,
I never aspire to drift to an alternate pace,
And never demand for you to revert this touch.
It appears as a crossroad or a puzzle at every step,
In spite of the books we read or the visions we seek,
If I could make you travel with me to an endless path,
And never return in search of a perfect end.
I sometimes wish to dedicate you a verse,
In fact every word I write or every art I draw,
If I could make you read me through my works,
And build a literature just for you to judge.
In the freedom of my choice or a closing tie,
I would have chosen you over every life,
If I could make you choose me in return as well,
And reverse the fate that prohibits such turn.
Image source: Pexels
a writer, a Ph.D. student, a believer, a poet-in-making...
