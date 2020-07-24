Swapna Suresh Is Accused Of Gold Smuggling, But It’s NOT OK To Troll And Slut Shame Her

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Gold smuggling accused from Kerala Swapna Suresh may or may not be guilty, but it just isn’t Ok that as a woman, she’s been trolled and called a slut and linked to many men.
Swapna Suresh, yes, the name might strike a chord or two, for those hailing from the South. She is now familiar even to kids in our households. She has been hogging limelight and in the media and news channels for all the wrong reasons.
After a case of smuggling of 30 kilogram of gold from a diplomatic cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate-General Office in Thiruvananthapuram came to light last week, the lady, who was also a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office has reportedly emerged as a prime suspect for her role in forging Consulate documents to illicitly enjoy diplomatic immunity for smuggling gold from the Gulf.
I do not know anything about the antecedents of the lady or her involvement in the crime or involvement of CM’s Office or any political party behind it. She may be the prime suspect, and she may even be found guilty by the competent Court eventually. But I am not concerned with all that, she definitely has to undergo punishment if she is found guilty and there should be no mercy at all considering her gender.
But as a lady, I have other reservations regarding raising wild allegations connecting her to each and every person she stands behind or talks to in all the photographs or videos uploaded by herself in her private instagram account.
Even when we do not have an iota of evidence about any offence involving moral turpitude or even basic knowledge of the type of person she is (apart from her being the suspect in the smuggling case and the fact that she is a lady brought up in UAE with modern outlook), she is seen branded as a ‘whore’, a ‘slut’ and much more who is having “illicit connection” with almost every one in the Ministry including the Chief Minister and who uses that illicit connection to smuggle Gold. And the reason stated to arrive at the conclusion is as simple as “Her look says it all”
A man wouldn’t be trolled in this manner!
Come on guys, please have some shame, and don’t stoop down to the level of yellow journalism which deals with gossip and scandal mongering alone. Show some courage to go beyond that and try to come out with the facts about the actual crime, with the names of bigger fish. Even if she happens to be guilty and if it is “illicit connections” that she used to smuggle gold, don’t just generalize them and connect her with every single man she is standing next to, behind or in front; but come out with concrete proof of her using immoral means to influence such men, and even then I think it would only be a secondary aspect of the actual crime.
In fact, today, I saw, 5 different news channels, and five of them had five different stories about the lady and the case, depending on the political party for whom they aired their voice.
I am sharing a few news items and troll videos, by some known newspapers and channels
This is a leading newspaper in Kerala which says that the suspect had bathed along with a high ranked police official in a pool! Without the video and underneath the comments you will find men commenting on her her as whore
This video says that the Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly is having an illicit relationship with the lady, and that he enjoyed her “touch” in this function..
In this video, which claims to be a news channel, the guy is calling her aunty all along and sarcastically says he has a audio clip of her, detailing her family issues, which are “A” certified, and going by that the public can expect anything from her.
In this video he sarcastically connects her with speaker, chief minister, and then finance minister, who is sitting alongside in her picture….
There are various other TV news channel as well, which have been airing stories like this without explicitly saying ‘physical relationship’, but insinuating the words, and that involves all the main TV channels in Kerala.
It’s a pity to see good journalists, juggling and playing the clown, and indulging in what can only be called gossip an slander. What they do not realize is that ultimately, we, the public are not just fools to believe their gossip without a pinch of salt.
So please rise up against these glorified channel liars, and don’t just get carried away by the tickling stories they have to offer. Sorry, we are least interested in getting some ‘A’ certified gossip about a lady, just because she is charged of a grave crime. And I feel we Keralites are educated enough to show a bit more ‘standard’ and self restraint, when it comes to lady suspects, rather than enjoy all this name calling.
Let the journalist in you rise up and take the right course. Let the law also take its own course. We will only be glad to see the culprits brought to book, regardless of their gender, political clout, or citizenship.
Swapna Suresh may ultimately prove to be a culprit or not, but sensationalizing a woman suspect, and undue focus on her morality, character and personal life, rather than the actual crime itself… is this true journalism?
Image source: YouTube
A legal consultant, settled in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
