During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > Say No…

Say No…

Posted: June 16, 2020

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!

Remember there is only one your parents can be ashamed of that’s loosing their daughter to foolish societal manmade customs.

Learn to say no…

It’s very important for a women to have a voice of her own, Read about whats happening around… How are people especially women live in the world.

You Can’t Give In…

What is the right way of living? Please raise thought provoking questions in  your family, Voice your opinion or else understand that the fight is really long so you can’t give in …

A strange thing is that a women who never got respect will never let you have respect and will misguide you. Look for source of misguidance in spouses life.

Create situations without fear of losing the battle. If you really feel you can change, your heart will give all the answers.

Create a circle of people with common interests where you can raise topics and talk about it freely.

Your Spouse…

Your spouse also needs to see the flip side of the way he has been brought up as everyone will eventually think they were being brought up well till they find someone who can find flaws in the system.

Women always continue to be in contact with other female friends. You share your heart out. You don’t deserve to be exploited , blamed ,abused,used,made to cook or made to do anything against your wish.

You own your life and have full right to say no!

No one can hit you to get his work done. Neither you own the other person nor does he own you. We are community beings, like you need your husband, his mother or family also needs him so let him be free to be dutiful.

Accept that like the way he has been added to your already running life you have been  added to his already running life and coexistence is the keyword.

A wife needs to be  smart enough to make her husband feel  right and wrong through discussions ,talk when he is mood to listen. Don’t take injustice of any sort  and look out for help contact counselors , therapists to take hold of your life. Come out of  the good girl image you were asked to fit into to save a marriage, a family and save your parents from shaming. Remember there is only one your parents can be ashamed of that’s loosing their daughter to foolish societal manmade customs. Talk, express and meditate, be the change you want to see.

Raise your daughters like you raise your sons to be bread winners and should have equal share in every walk of life… Rock on!

Image Via Pexels

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

If You’re In Love, Aim For A ‘Happy’ Relationship Rather Than The ‘Perfect’ One!

5 Reasons Why Every Woman Should Be Financially Independent

10 Important Life Lessons I Learnt In My Life To Be Happy

women's individuality

“Make A Choice To Voice Your Opinion” And 4 Other Things Critical To Women’s Individuality

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Smriti Irani Denies Increased Domestic Violence In Lockdown; Here’s Some Data For You Ma’am!
10 Indian LGBTQIA+ Writers With Whose Work You Can Kickstart Your Pride Month Reading
Talk To Your Sons About Periods, You Might Just Raise Compassionate Men!
The Men In Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ May Be Greedy But The Women Are Smart And Sassy!

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

child custody law in India

Child Custody Law In India Explained {With Video}

Dadi: The Bold and Beautiful Woman

It Feels Beautiful To Be Me!

Invest In Your Daughter’s Business Rather Than Saving For Her Wedding…

Why children stay silent about sexual abuse

Why Children Remain Silent About Sexual Abuse